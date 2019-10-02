WEST JEFFERSON — Families from around Ashe County headed to 16 Hands Farm in West Jefferson for a day of family fun, games, crafts, live music and entertainment Sunday, Sept. 29, for Just Imagine, a fundraising event for Imagination Ashe.
Throughout the day, children had the opportunity to take part in craft activities in one of the barns at 16 Hands Farm, giggle along with Professor Whizzpop, a comedic magician and entertainer, listen to storytelling from ReVonda Crow and were treated to a performance from award-winning singer/songwriter Taylon Hope Miller.
Imagination Ashe President Kathy Chefas said planning for the event first started when she was trying to figure out something fun for families to do related to Imagination Ashe. After winning the venue in a silent auction for the Ashe County Arts Council, she said everything fell into place perfectly.
“Today is dedicated to the families that have been part of the Imagination Ashe program and the people in our community that have helped support us financially,” Chefas said.
Since Imagination Ashe first formed, more than 90,000 books have been mailed to preschool children in Ashe County, Chefas said. The first recipients in the program are now in high school, she added.
Taylon Hope Miller, a graduate of the Imagination Ashe, shared some remarks about the program before starting her performance.
“It’s just such a good organization,” Miller said.
The Just Imagine event served as a fundraiser for the Imagination Ashe Endowment Fund, Chefas said. Established to ensure the steady flow of funds needed to sustain the program, Chefas said all proceeds from Sunday went directly to the endowment fund.
Also joining in the day’s festivities was Imagination Ashe’s mascot, Tail Waggin’ Tutor Finn Moyer, a certified reading therapy dog owned by Fran Moyer, board member of Imagination Ashe. Finn can be spotted in downtown West Jefferson reading alongside a child in the mural currently be worked on at Ashe Pediatrics.
According to Imagination Ashe’s mission statement, their goal is to put a book into the hands of every preschooler in Ashe County, from birth through 5 years old, free of charge. For more information about Imagination Ashe, visit www.imaginationashe.com.
