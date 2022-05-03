JEFFERSON — On April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, and K9 Deputy Logan Fox, 25, responded to a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. Upon entering the premises, the two deputies discovered the bodies of Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58.
Both deputies were shot as they entered the home and immediately called for assistance. The suspect, Isaac Barnes, then stood-off with law enforcement until 10:15 p.m. when his death was announced.
K9 Deputy Fox died at the scene and Sgt. Ward was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
As the 13-hour stand-off went on through the day, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
The news sent a shockwave across the High Country. Many held vigils and memorials to send their thoughts and prayers to the deceased’s families.
One year later, on April 28, 2022, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the fallen heroes.
On the steps of ASCO, many gathered around to light a candle in memory of those who lost their lives on that tragic day.
Amanda Howell, wife of Sheriff B. Phil Howell, took to the stand to recall the events of April 28, 2021.
“The response was swift and overwhelming,” said Howell. “Brothers and sisters in law enforcement know, better than anyone, that when the call for help goes out, the response is immediate. We must not forget the ultimate sacrifice that was made.
“In 2021, 2.5 percent of calls responded by the deputies in this county, by this Sheriff’s office, by your friends, your family, your relatives, your neighbors, your loved ones, your spouse, were welfare checks. That may seem like a small number, but in law enforcement, there is no typical day. One event changes lives forever.
“As the wife of a law enforcement officer and the mother of three amazing daughters, I have tried to place myself in the hoes of the families of Logan Fox and Chris Ward. I imagine that my house is very quiet on April 29. I imagine I haven’t slept and the exhaustion has taken over my body. It barely allows me to cry anymore and I’ve tried to answer the question, ‘where is daddy?’ I would try and remember the last conversation we had. Everything would be a blur. As spouses and family of law enforcement, we have had our fair share of worries and causes for concern, but nothing compares to the actual loss.
“We hope that the Fox and Ward families know that we remember their sacrifice. We will continue to say their names and speak their stories out loud. We will continue to respond to the call for assistance and we hope that they remember that nobody in this family fights alone.”
Officers, community members, friends and families held their candles close to their hearts as they remembered those who were lost doing what they loved to do for the safety of those around them.
