JEFFERSON — From the start of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office has made it a priority to avoid an outbreak of the disease in the Ashe County Detention Center. The office has taken precautions such as quarantining new inmates, but there was always the potential for the virus to be carried in by the jail’s employees.
One inmate, who asked to remain anonymous, has been doing his part by making masks for guards with materials they supply him with.
The inmate is part of the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program, which allows smaller jails such as the ACDC to house sentenced inmates instead of state prisons, paying the jail at the same time. The state then encourages participating county jails to allow the inmates to work in some capacity for the county while doing their time. Inmates that are part of the SMCP program who labor as “working inmates” are rewarded with a modest amount of time off of the end of their sentence.
The inmate said that he and others have been viewing the news on television every day, watching the pandemic develop.
“The safest place we could probably be is in here,” he said. “But yet, the guards that come in can bring it in and spread it to us.”
The inmate, who is not from Ashe, spent almost 10 years working various jobs in an upholstery shop where he learned to sew, and has spent a few hours each day at a supervised station making masks. The idea came from jail administrator Captain Linda Carrow, who found a tutorial to make masks online. Having too much on her plate to make enough for everyone, she asked the SMCP inmates if any of them could help, with one volunteering.
“I jumped onboard as soon as I found out it could be protecting us, the inmates,” he said, adding he has been receiving appreciation from other inmates who know what he is doing. “The young guys give me a hard time, but they know better. The older ones are like, ‘man, that’s freaking awesome,’ and they give me props for it because it’s protecting them.”
However, to accomplish the task, he needed materials and something to sew them with. Officials got in touch with Walmart manager Judith Tzaferis, who donated a $300 sewing machine, and staff picked up the rest of the needed materials.
The inmate said that he can complete a mask in as little as 20 minutes, and within four days had outfitted nearly half the staff at the jail. Each mask has a simple construction of three layers of fabric stitched together, with the middle layer being a smaller strip across the center.
While sewing the seams around the edge, the inmate adds elastic ear loops, made of cut-up hair bands. The last step is to pleat the masks, allowing them to be more comfortable and conform to someone’s face.
“I love it because it gets me out of there and then it gets my mind off of the news and gets me productive,” the inmate said. “Whether I accept it or not, I am a part of this community now, because I’m here. I get to come up (to the front office) and the guards, they’re good people.”
