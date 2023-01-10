GLADE VALLEY — The N.C. Forest Service has observed and received landowner reports of diseased and dying white pines in the Crumpler community in Ashe County and the Glade Valley community in Alleghany County.
Symptomatic trees showing evidence they have come under a combined attack from the white pine bast scale and the Caliciopsis canker have been found throughout most of Western North Carolina, with significant damage having taken place in these two counties.
“Typically, this pest problem occurs on stressed trees,” said Brandon Keener, Alleghany County ranger. “However, this year seemingly healthy trees are being impacted as well.”
The white pine bast scale is often found in branch unions beneath lichen and embedded in cankers. The insect is only visible with the use of a magnifying lens, and its feeding facilitates an infection from a fungal pathogen resulting in the Caliciopsis canker. The disease then causes cankers to develop beneath the bark, reducing the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients. If the white pine develops too many cankers, mortality becomes possible.
“We’re encouraging landowners to inspect any white pines on their property for signs of the disease,” said Brian Heath, forest health specialist. “Affected trees will reveal branch dieback, crown thinning, cankers of diseased or dead tissues just beneath the bark, excessive resin flow and in some cases, death.”
The white pine bast scale primarily attacks weakened, overstocked, overmature or edge trees. Currently, there are no management or treatment options for controlling this pest. It is unknown why the disease began impacting healthy trees during the 2022 summer months, but researchers with the U.S. Forest Service and N.C. State University are currently investigating the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.