JEFFERSON — On Feb. 28, the Jefferson Aldermen met in a regular session meeting at the Jefferson Town Hall.
Those present were Town Manager Charity Shatley and Aldermen Mark Johnston, Charles Caudill, Max Yates and Cathy Ballou.
Johnston and Yates were re-sworn in by Town Clerk Wendy Oller before the meeting began. Johnston then stepped in as interim mayor due to Mayor Bluferd Eldreth being unable to attend the meeting.
The first agenda item was approving the Dec. 20 meeting minutes, which were approved by all board members.
Next, Tim Church with the water and sewer department, gave an update to the board on the recent happenings in his department.
Church shared a few challenges they have encountered for the past two months. He stated that they have faced leaks within the town, the extended use of river pumps and more.
“We’re working to train and certify two of our employees and I hope the momentum they’ve gained will not stop with them,” said Church. “Our guys get into some seriously dangerous situations so we need to keep pursuing the training of our workers.”
Church also said they are continuing to address improvements provided by the public water supply section.
Pricilla Norris, CPA, then gave the board an audit presentation.
She stated that the town’s collection rate had decreased slightly and she provided what taxes had been collected. They have also placed a central depository cash account for the town.
Other items in the audit included financial responsibilities within the town, possibilities of budget amendments and the importances of financial circumstances and payments.
Andrew Cole, administrator of the Museum of Ashe County History, then gave an introduction and update on the museum.
“We have a lot of new ideas happening right now,” said Cole. “We have several events that we hope to get going in the spring. One of my long-term goals is utilizing our greenspace and make it more of a public park by getting more picnic tables and whatnot. We’ve already started making changes inside the museum and we’re cleaning the upstairs as well. I hope to work closely with the town.
“Some of the events we hope to have involve a Family Frontier Day, an antique car show fundraiser and a possible movie night along with live music.”
To end the meeting, Chief of Police David Witherspoon spoke to the board about a recent grant he had received from a couple who are concerned about officer safety. The grant was $15,500 and will be included in the budget for the Jefferson Police Department.
