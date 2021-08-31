JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Aldermen met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 23 to discuss previous minutes, water issues and more.
Those in attendance were Mayor Bluferd Eldreth, Town Manager Charity Shatley, Dan McMillan, Alderwoman Cathy Ballou, and Aldermen Max Yates, Wes Williams, Mark Johnston and Charles Caudill.
The meeting began with discussion of old business. Tom Church gave an update on sewer repairs which led to talks on recent construction getting in the way of water flow. Recently, a water valve was turned off and was not turned back on, something the board said should have fines. Once the valve resumed flow, the water levels in the tanks rose.
Church said that when messing with the water valves, a lot of damage can come to the county as sources are lowered. Caudill agreed and said he thinks that county officials should be the only ones with authority to turn them on and off.
The recent power bill has been submitted by Finance Officer Kayla Jones, but no further updates have been received.
Carol Winebarger then gave the board an update on tax refunds and releases and they voted to move on with the plan, stating that Tax Administrator Chris Lambert has offered to take hand in getting the releases and refunds.
They then discussed the department head meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26 and took place at the Jefferson Police Department. Shatley said she was excited to see what the meeting had to offer and to jump right into her new position.
James Ellis, Vice Commander of the Ashe County Honor Guard asked for support, no finances involved, for the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The board approved the request to honor those who were lost.
