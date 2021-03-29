JEFFERSON — As new adjustments come to the town of Jefferson, positions are being filled and others are being sought after following the retirement of town manager Cathy Howell and finance officer Anna Brooks.
The recent news that Howell and Brooks would be retiring hit hard for the town, according to Mayor Bluferd Eldreth. They have begun the search for new assets to take the place of the two employees, but have found troubles as their previous work is irreplaceable.
“It’s a big blow to the town,” said Mayor Eldreth. “Cathy and Anna have done a great job. They were two very good employees.”
Alderman Charles Caudill stated that it has been hard to lose employees who have been with the town for a long time.
Howell had been working for the town for 32 years and Brooks was with Jefferson for nearly 11, something Caudill and Eldreth said was impossible to replace.
Alderman Mark Johnston commented on the current realignments and how the town will move forward.
“Cathy did a great job,” said Alderman Johnston. “Her and Anna both were too young to retire, but now they’re able to spend more time with their families. Their knowledge is something you can’t fully replace.”
Johnston said Howell has a love for camping and being at home and with the recent retirement, he hopes she can live her life for herself now rather than the town.
For the moment, former county manager Dan McMillan has stepped in to be the interim town manager until a replacement is found. The town said they have received several applications.
“It’s a waiting game on finding new people,” said Mayor Eldreth.
Kayla M. Jones will be taking the role of finance manager, which has been seen as a great addition according to the Jefferson aldermen and the mayor.
Before stepping into Brooks’ shoes, Jones worked for First National Bank for eight years.
“Her addition to the town is wonderful,” said Caudill.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to contribute as new updates arrive.
