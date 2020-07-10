JEFFERSON — In legislation passed by the North Carolina General Assembly on June 26 under SB 866; Session Law 2020-39, former State Representative Jonathan Jordan was appointed to a position on the prestigious State Judicial Council.
The four-year term will begin January 1, 2021.
The mission of the State Judicial Council is to monitor the administration of justice and assess the effectiveness of the judicial branch in serving the public. It advises the chief justice and the General Assembly on changes needed for the General Court of Justice to better fulfill its mission.
The State Judicial Council consists of 18 appointees, which includes four judges, a district attorney, a public defender, a clerk of Superior Court, a magistrate and individual attorneys and public members appointed by the chief justice, the governor, the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate.
Although the position is an influential one regarding our judicial system, it is an unpaid, volunteer opportunity that only covers immediate expenses of travel to meetings.
Jordan will continue his legal practice in Ashe County covering real estate, wills and court-appointed criminal defense.
Members of the State Judicial Council are eligible to serve up to two, consecutive four-year terms.
"I am honored to have been appointed by the Speaker and the legislature to a highly sought-after position on the State Judicial Council," Jordan said. "As a local attorney serving our area's citizens and also providing appointed criminal defense counsel, I am well aware of how our judicial system should serve the public and will use that knowledge and experience in advising the chief justice and the General Assembly."
As a local attorney, Jordan was a strong advocate for all citizens during his eight years representing District 93 from 2011 until 2018. While in the State House, he served as chairman or co-chairman of numerous committees, with a particular focus on judiciary committees. As demonstrated by this recent appointment, he retains a strong relationship with legislative leaders and former colleagues in the majority of the General Assembly.
Jordan also has been recognized throughout the years for his support of the ideals articulated in the U.S. Constitution. These ideals include limited and transparent government, individual rights, personal responsibility and a healthy culture.
Jordan practices law in Ashe County serving citizens with a focus on real estate, wills, estate administration and a strong practice in civil litigation and criminal defense. He currently serves on the board of the Ashe County Home Builders Association. He previously served on the boards of directors of the Ashe County Free Medical Clinic, The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce and the Ashe County Pregnancy Care Center. His office is located at 409-D S Main Street in Jefferson, NC.
