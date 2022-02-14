BOONE — Jury selection began on Monday, Feb. 14, for the trial of Tristan Noah Borlase, 20, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents.
The jury selection and trial is being presided over by Judge Greg Horne, who said during the start of the court session that the trial was expected to take three weeks.
During the jury selection process, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judge and attorneys will ask potential jurors questions to determine their suitability to serve on the jury, a process called voir dire. The attorneys also may exclude a certain number of jurors without giving a reason.
Prosecution is being handled by District Attorney Seth Banks’ office and Borlase is being represented by defense attorney Garland Baker.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44, were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
An affidavit filed the next day stated that interviews revealed that Borlase had been seen with “blood on his face and hands” by a family member at the scene. Borlase reportedly left the scene, and Watauga officials were notified the following day that he had been detained in Johnson County, Tenn., after a traffic stop. He was subsequently brought back to Watauga County.
In the following months, search warrants were issued for roughly 30 items such as surveillance camera footage, cell phones, a rug, a Ford F-150 truck and several other items.
Previous reporting by the Watauga Democrat states court documents indicate the bodies appeared to have been removed from the residence. Documents state that authorities believed that “... an altercation occurred inside this residence that led to the demise of the male individual and the female individual located outside of the residence.”
The medical examiner’s reports, which were sent to the Watauga Democrat in August 2020 indicated the manner of death of both persons as a homicide, with a knife listed as the weapon.
The autopsy report for Jeffrey Borlase listed multiple stab wounds to the left chest and back. Additional injuries included incised wounds on the arms and hands, abrasions on the scalp and forehead and blunt-force trauma to the torso and extremities.
The report of Tanya Borlase’s autopsy indicates she was stabbed multiple times, including in the left chest, back and arm. Multiple sharp-force injuries to the left arm were “likely consistent with defensive-type injuries,” the report said, and there were blunt-force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities. The report noted asphyxial injuries that “could have been sustained during compression of the neck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.