ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Sheriff’s Office K9s “Rhino” and “William” have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on March 4.
K9 “Rhino’s” vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” K9 “William’s” vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
Public Information Officer for the ASCO Brian Blanco commented on what the donation meant for the K9s and their handlers.
“Our dogs work hard and, just like their human handlers, they put their lives at risk every time they come to work,” said Blanco. “These dogs are part of our sheriff’s office family and deserve the highest protection they can get.
“I was there when both K9 Rhino and K9 William put on their vests for the first time and, if I’m not mistaken, they seemed proud. They were strutting around ready to go to work.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,183 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer or donor opportunities, call (508) 824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.
