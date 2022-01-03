Nikki Karr from West Jefferson will be ringing in 2022 with a new look. Karr wanted to donate her hair to Wigs For Kids.
For more than 30 years, Wigs For Kids has been providing Hair Replacement Systems and support for children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.
Gracie Fairchild, Hair Stylist and Hair Colorist at Becky & Company, cut 12 inches off and was happy to be part of this.
For more information on donating hair to this organization, click to wigsforkids.org. Becky & Company is located at 424 E. Main Street in Jefferson.
