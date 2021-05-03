Kathleen George 15 years at chamber

Kathleen George was awarded after 15 years of Chamber service.

 Photo submitted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized its 2021 Service Award recipients during their Staff Leadership Development Conference held via Zoom on April 29. The Service Awards recognize those members in North Carolina and South Carolina who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.

CACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.

Kathleen George was awarded after having 15 years of service at the Ashe County Chamber.

CACCE are proud to recognize the following professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:

5 Years of Service

Kelli Brunson — Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber

Adam DeLoach — Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center

10 Years of Service

Shelby Emrich — Anson County Chamber

Reagan Gural — Alamance Chamber

Fielanda Novilla — Greenwood Chamber

15 Years of Service

Kim Dahlsten — The Chamber of Catawba County

Kathleen George — Ashe County Chamber

20 Years of Service

Karen Brown — Outer Banks Chamber

Terra Carroll — North Augusta Chamber

Aaron Nelson — The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro

25 Years of Service

Colleen Dick — York County Regional Chamber

Angelle LaBorde — Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center

Laurette Leagon — Jacksonville Onslow Chamber

35 Years of Service

Pamela Manfredi — The Chamber of Catawba County

CACCE congratulates and thanks each of the winners’ service to the chamber of commerce industry.

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conference or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404)-312-0542.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.