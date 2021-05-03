The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized its 2021 Service Award recipients during their Staff Leadership Development Conference held via Zoom on April 29. The Service Awards recognize those members in North Carolina and South Carolina who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
CACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and/or staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
Kathleen George was awarded after having 15 years of service at the Ashe County Chamber.
CACCE are proud to recognize the following professionals for their years of service to the chamber industry:
5 Years of Service
Kelli Brunson — Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber
Adam DeLoach — Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center
10 Years of Service
Shelby Emrich — Anson County Chamber
Reagan Gural — Alamance Chamber
Fielanda Novilla — Greenwood Chamber
15 Years of Service
Kim Dahlsten — The Chamber of Catawba County
Kathleen George — Ashe County Chamber
20 Years of Service
Karen Brown — Outer Banks Chamber
Terra Carroll — North Augusta Chamber
Aaron Nelson — The Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro
25 Years of Service
Colleen Dick — York County Regional Chamber
Angelle LaBorde — Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center
Laurette Leagon — Jacksonville Onslow Chamber
35 Years of Service
Pamela Manfredi — The Chamber of Catawba County
CACCE congratulates and thanks each of the winners’ service to the chamber of commerce industry.
CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers. The organization was formed in 1994 when the North and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conference or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at (404)-312-0542.
