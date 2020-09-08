ASHE COUNTY — The community organization Keep Ashe Beautiful has announced plans for an October litter sweep, to take place all around Ashe County.
Scheduled for Oct. 3 at 8:30 a.m., Keep Ashe Beautiful is sweeping the county roads with community volunteers and the support of the N.C. Department of Transportation and local businesses.
KAB will supply safety t-shirts, safety vests, roadway signs, trash pickup supplies and snacks to pre-registered volunteers. Pre-registration can be made by contacting the organization at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or by visiting their Facebook page.
Keep Ashe Beautiful is a registered 501©(3) non-profit and 100% of donations are returned to the county through our beautification activities. Donations are accepted via check at Keep Ashe Beautiful, PO Box 31, West Jefferson, NC 28694
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.