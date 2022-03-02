ASHE COUNTY — Keep Ashe Beautiful has announced their Spring Litter Sweep and is asking for volunteers and donations. Their goal is to have everyone invested in keeping the county litter free.
The sweep will take place on Saturday, April 2. KAB is asking for several hundred volunteers working in teams to pick up litter all across the county. If you are unable to participate, they ask that you consider a $5 to $20 donation to help buy bags, gloves and safety gear. A donation page has been set up at www.keepashebeautiful.org.
Creating your own litter team is simple. Gather friends, neighbors and co-workers to keep our county beautiful and thriving. To sign up as an individual or a team, visit www.keepashebeautiful.org or call (336) 846-2267. The more hands KAB has, the more litter they can remove from the county.
KAB will provide t-shirts, gloves, bags and grabbers to those who wish to participate. Supplies are limited, meaning donations are all the more important. Team pick up of supplies will be at the Ashe Civic Center on March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Teams can sweep any area they like. Remember to note in the comment section of the registration application what area your team will be in. It can be any type of area including roadside or neighborhood.
KAB stated that their litter sweeps keep getting more extensive with a more significant impact on the county each time. In the Fall of 2020, there were 185 volunteers and 16,188 pounds of roadside litter was collected from 104 miles of Ashe County roads. Using the Keep America Beautiful metrics, they contributed $28,835 of economic benefit to Ashe.
The Spring of 2021 sweep was their most extensive litter sweep to date with 334 volunteers and 25,000 pounds of roadside litter collected from 198 miles across Ashe County totaling in $42,482 in economic benefit.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful is an organization that fills a need for the county by protecting what we all love about our home," said Shannon Olive, KAB Community Awareness Chair. "Ashe County's beauty is beyond compare and it's our goal to keep it that way. Litter can give the impression that a community is not safe or welcoming. By cleaning up an area people are showing their love for the county and sustaining the beauty for future generations.
"Keep Ashe Beautiful performs a number of beautification projects in the county but the biggest events of the year are the litter sweeps. The volunteer participation and the amount of litter we have collected keep our county beautiful and create a substantial economic impact. We expect to see hundreds of our friends and neighbors volunteering in this year's Spring Litter Sweep. Keep Ashe Beautiful truly appreciates Ashe County and is working to keep it the 'Coolest, Greenest and Cleanest corner in the High Country.'"
Keep Ashe Beautiful is an all-volunteer 501c nonprofit organization and a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. Our goal is to enhance Ashe County's community pride by encouraging positive attitudes and behaviors regarding protecting natural resources and improving solid waste handling, recycling and beautification.
