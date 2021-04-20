ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Democratic Party and Keep Ashe beautiful organization teamed up for a countywide litter sweep on April 17.
In partnership with the Ashe County Sheriff’s office and the Ashe County Department of Transportation, the litter sweep was efficient and all-gathering, even producing a record turn-out.
One organizer, Bill Apple, said there were more than 300 community volunteers along with help from ASCO.
The sweep began on Buck Mountain road, where a significant amount of litter was found. The sheriff’s office took control over NC 88, just near Sheets’ Bridge, something that has been seen as dangerous for volunteers.
Further pick-up will be conducted by Keep Ashe Beautiful and the DOT, cleaning up litter bags and extra garbage.
If you come across any leftover bags, Keep Ashe Beautiful urges you to contact keepashebeautiful@gmail.com with details and location.
The next litter sweep will take place on Oct. 2.
