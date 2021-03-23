ASHE COUNTY — The spring litter sweep for Keep Ashe Beautiful is scheduled for Apr. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Board members met on March 3 through Zoom to discuss upcoming plans.
The team is looking for volunteers to sign up at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or call (336) 846-2267.
In partnering with D.O.T., the volunteers are in need of bags and gloves. Board members have been gathering donations from community businesses and partners.
In signing up, have your t-shirt size and preferred road or area to sweep. Keep Ashe Beautiful is also taking suggestions on roadways and areas which need teams assigned to litter sweep across the county.
To keep up with KAB, follow their Facebook page @KeepAsheBeautiful.
