WEST JEFFERSON — The community organization Keep Ashe Beautiful held a public forum Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Ashe Arts Center in downtown West Jefferson to talk about their upcoming events and mission to clean up the county.
The meeting was attended by organization board members, interested citizens and elected officials alike. One holder of a public office was West Jefferson Alderman Stephen Shoemaker, who spoke highly of the work Keep Ashe Beautiful strives to do.
"I appreciate what you do. My big thing is always litter," Shoemaker said. "The litter's a big problem. We got this new four-lane coming in and tourists coming into town. They judge you a lot by the way your highways and streets look. It's dangerous to get out there and (pick up trash) and my hat's off to you for doing it."
Executive Director John Cannon said the organization's goal is to raise awareness for the trash that constantly gets left on the side of roads and sidewalks, while getting people to have the initiative to pick it up. His sentiments were echoed by member of the organization's board, some of whom told their stories of how they initially got involved.
Also in attendance was Ashe County High School senior class president Julia Bassett, who spoke about the work her and other students have done to clean up ACHS.
The meeting also served as a brainstorming session for the future of the organization. Shoemaker and Lansing Alderman Jim Blevins both brought up the possibility of teaming up with Germain Media, and other attendees talked about social media marketing.
The group's next litter sweep is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, where dozens of people and organizations will spend the morning cleaning certain sections of Ashe County's roadways.
For more information about Keep Ashe Beautiful, email KeepAsheBeautiful@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.