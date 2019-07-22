WEST JEFFERSON — Those interested in knowing more about Keep Ashe Beautiful are invited to an information session at the Arts County Arts Council from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, according to a representative of Keep America Beautiful’s local branch.
“If you’d like to know more about us, and potentially help to make our beautiful county even more beautiful, here’s your opportunity,” said Ray Podd of Keep Ashe Beautiful in a press release. “We’ll let you know what we’re up to and what our key goals are.”
According to Podd, Keep Ashe Beautiful is in need of volunteers to help with countywide litter sweeps, as well as assistance gardening and beautification around other areas of Ashe.
Concerned or otherwise interested Ashe County citizens are encouraged to visit the arts council Aug. 14 and learn more about the volunteer-driven nonprofit with an aptitude for beautification, Podd said.
“Whatever your reason for wanting to know more about Keep Ashe Beautiful, we want to meet you,” Podd said. “We’ve got a lot going on and we sure could do with some help.”
For more information, Podd said to look up Keep Ashe Beautiful on Facebook, or reach out via email to keepashebeautiful@gmail.com.
