ASHE COUNTY — The committee for Keep Ashe Beautiful is putting together a litter sweep for the county, coming up on Apr. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The board members met on March 3 through zoom to discuss the upcoming plans.
Bill Apple stated that the group has received $5,845 in grants thus far. Apple also expressed the excitement for the sweep, as they already have 10-12 teams preparing to volunteer.
The Keep Ashe Beautiful team is also providing t-shirts and work vests. In partnering with D.O.T., the volunteers are in need of bags and gloves, hopefully teaming up with Lowe’s Hardware for donations.
The team is looking for volunteers to sign up at keepashebeautiful@gmail.com or call (336) 846-2267.
In signing up, have your t-shirt size and preferred road or area to sweep. Keep Ashe Beautiful is also taking suggestions on roadways and areas which need teams assigned to litter sweep across the county.
