JEFFERSON - Three hundred Ashe County preschoolers are receiving new tools this spring to boost their kindergarten readiness.
Bright blue Seedling Touchpads will be placed in the hands of local three- and four-year-olds on May 12 at the Ashe County Schools Early Learning Center. The digital devices hold apps designed to teach colors, shapes, letters, sounds and numbers — the foundation for kindergarten learning.
Ashe is one of 10 counties chosen for a $2.5 million project the N.C. General Assembly funded last year to provide Seedlings and training materials to disadvantaged children at no charge.
“We are very excited to be selected,” says Dr. Eisa Cox, superintendent of Ashe County Schools. “This means more resources to help our children become kindergarten ready.”
Children who enter school behind often stay behind for quite some time, says Cox. That can be a discouraging experience. “We want them to enjoy learning,” she says.
Seedlings are being distributed in Ashe through the schools’ pre-K program in conjunction with partners such as the Health Department, the Partnership of Ashe and local doctors’ offices.
Quite a few children in the Ashe County area do not go to preschool, Cox says. Putting Seedlings into their parents’ hands helps ensure the youngsters do not miss out during a crucial phase in their development.
In addition to the touchpads, the children are receiving bags of materials to support their development in other ways — books, crayons, scissors and other resources, as well as information for parents on how to support their children’s early education.
Cox says the goal is for the youngsters “to be ready in more ways than ABCs and 123s.”
The Seedlings have been developed and distributed by a nonprofit called ApSeed, the brainchild of Salisbury businessman and philanthropist Greg Alcorn.
Alcorn became convinced while serving on the State Board of Education several years ago that the most effective way to boost North Carolina’s high school graduation rate was to improve early childhood education.
ApSeed staff developed a rechargeable device that looks much like an e-reader but does not connect to the internet or contain advertising. Instead, the sturdily encased Seedling comes loaded with apps chosen for their effectiveness at teaching basic skills, from ABC Kids to Tiggly Safari.
The first Seedlings were rolled out in 2016 at a Salisbury Head Start center. With only private funding at first — much of it donated by Alcorn and wife Missie —15,000 devices have been distributed through preschools, pediatricians’ offices and health departments at selected sites in North Carolina, South Carolina and even New York City.
Now with $2.5 million from the state, thousands more Seedlings will go out this year to North Carolina school systems and agencies in Ashe, Buncombe, Davie, Duplin, Granville, Iredell, New Hanover, Rowan and Yadkin counties, as well as Lexington city.
In addition to the devices, ApSeed plans for each system to get a part-time readiness tutor to help families with the devices and to assess progress.
N.C. Rep. Harry Warren, R-Salisbury, advocated for ApSeed to be included in the state budget.
“I’ve been impressed to see the commitment the Alcorns have made and the support they’ve received from the private sector to provide Seedlings, free of charge, to the unserved and underserved children who could benefit the most,” Warren said.
He likes the fact that each Seedling controls screen time and encourages participation and feedback from parents and guardians.
Securing state funding involved acquainting the Department of Public Instruction with ApSeed, Warren said. Future expansion will hinge on the Seedlings’ impact in the targeted areas.
“If it’s successful, as I expect it will be, then DPI would likely be asking for additional funding to expand the program, as would I,” Warren said. “I am confident it will be impressive.”
Positive outcomes would be in keeping with what has happened to date, according to Dr. Julie Morrow, executive director of ApSeed.
“We’re seeing some very strong results,” Morrow says. “The longer they can have the Seedling, the more progress we can see.”
For example, a Yadkin County pre-kindergarten that first tried Seedlings in 2021-22 reported the number of children able to count increased 53%. Understanding shapes and colors rose nearly 68%. Identifying names and letters went up nearly 29% and identifying letters with sounds increased 49.5%.
In Davie County, more than 600 children have received Seedlings through the Health Department’s Women, Infant and Children program since late 2017. The number of children kindergarten-ready countywide increased by 15%.
For more information, call ApSeed at (980) 643-0451, email support@apseed.org or go to the nonprofit’s website at www.apseed.org.
