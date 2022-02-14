BOONE — While walking along King Street, one might think they’ve stepped back in time to the middle ages.
Enter Nicholas Thaxton, a local resident from Boone. Thaxton will dress in full armor every month or so and walk around King Street handing out flowers. His goal? To make people smile.
“There’s a lot of different reactions,” Thaxton said as his armor clanked around. “Some people are like ‘what the heck is that guy doing?’ Other people are really excited to see me and really happy. Some put the biggest smile on their face and throw the biggest wave they can. I hand out flowers to some people and they’re really happy.”
Some people want to take pictures with Thaxton — or Sir Thaxton, Knight of Boone — which he is happy to stop and pose for. He said some children can be a little intimidated by his armor and height at first, but otherwise love it.
Some of Thaxton’s armor is stainless steal and some is mild steal, which he gets from Epic Armory — a manufacturer of various products for Live Action Role Play or LARPing.
On Feb. 13, Thaxton was handing out flowers to people on King Street since Valentine’s Day was right around the corner.
“I just like doing this. It’s for fun,” Thaxton said. “I like it when people smile for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.