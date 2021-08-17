WEST JEFFERSON — David Koontz has accepted the assistant principal position at Watauga High School, leaving behind his Athletic Director position as Brian Hampton steps in.
Koontz served as both the assistant principal and athletic director for the past three years at Ashe County High School, saying his experience was nothing but swell.
“Serving as the Aassistant principal/athletic director at Ashe County High School was a great experience for me,” said Koontz. “There are so many parts to being an athletic administrator, but getting the opportunity to work with the student athletes, coaches, and staff members at ACHS that help our programs operate was truly a blessing for me. I am very proud of our coaches and athletes for persevering through a challenging year last year with the schedule changes and guidelines they operated under. Not only did they make it happen, but they were very successful. Winning the second Wells Fargo Conference Cup was a tremendous honor for all of our student athletes and coaches. I know that this year with moving to a new conference is a change that will require adjustment, but I want to remind them of the challenges they navigated through during the 2020-21 season.”
With the AD position opening up, head football coach and assistant principal Brian Hampton will now step in. Hampton will now hold the roles of head coach, assistant principal and athletic director.
Koontz said he is now in the second week of his new position and is happy that he has a lot to learn and grow on.
“Personally, I want to thank the Ashe County community for your support of our programs over the past 3 years as I served as AP/AD,” Koontz said. “It was an honor to serve, and those relationships that were made will last a lifetime.”
