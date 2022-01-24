WEST JEFFERSON — The Kruger Brothers trio — Jens, Uwe and Joel — will take the stage of the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
In an ever-expanding body of work, Jens Kruger (banjo, vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar, lead vocals) and Joel Landsberg (bass, vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition.
Although initially staying fairly close to a traditional repertoire, the Kruger Brothers later turned to songwriting and composition in order to draw more closely from their personal experiences. The result is a catalog of songs and music distinguished by its rich detail and an insight into the delicacy and complexity of everyday life.
The honesty of their writing has become a hallmark of the trio’s work. Another is the banjo playing and composition of Jens Kruger. He plays in a melodic style that, while it may stem from the three-finger bluegrass style popularized by Snuffy Jenkins and Earl Scruggs, is also differentiated by long melodic passages and a more complex compositional foundation, often building on jazz or classical themes and techniques.
In recognition of his style and skill, Jens Kruger is an inductee to the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame (2011) and is the fourth recipient of the coveted Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass (2013).
The recording that cemented the Kruger Brothers’ sound and song writing, Up 18 North, was released in 2002 on the Double Time label. Included were a number of tracks that signaled the direction that the band was to take in future projects. The title track “Up 18 North” is an instrumental piece, with banjo clearly in the foreground, that remains a prime example of the type of close ensemble playing that characterizes the trio’s work. The vocal track “Carolina in the Fall” is an early example of the very personal, resonant, and mature song writing that they continue to this day.
Most recently their music has ventured further into the themes and forms of classical music, most obviously in their 2011 release, Appalachian Concerto and the 2015 release Lucid Dreamer. Through their numerous CD releases, radio and television performances, workshops, and collaborative efforts, the Kruger Brothers continue to provide a unique voice in the world of folk, Americana and classical music.
Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger began playing North American folk music at an early age and were particularly inspired by recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe, and other progenitors of country, bluegrass and folk music. Their first public performances were as a duo, busking on the streets of cities throughout eastern and Western Europe. After gaining a recording contract as well as a radio show on SRG SSR, the Swiss public broadcaster, they teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, inaugurating a trio that has been playing professionally together since 1995. Landsberg is an American citizen from New York, NY. The first recording project to include Landsberg was Behind the Barn, Vol. 2, released in 1997. The Kruger Brothers moved to the United States in 2002, and are based in Wilkesboro.
For the Ashe Civic Center concerts, patrons will be asked to wear a mask while in the building and for the duration of the concert. At the door all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test
For more information or to purchase tickets call (336) 846-2787 or visit www.ashecountyarts.org.
