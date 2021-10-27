WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School varsity girls volleyball team went into their second NCHSAA 3A playoff game against the Jesse C. Carson Cougars on Oct. 26, pulling off a triumphant 3-0 win.
For the first set, the Cougars asserted dominance from the start, easily taking a large lead only a few minutes in. However, with Ashe's quick saves, hard serves and dives and the strength to pull back, they made a comeback as the score got into the 20s. Ashe was the first to hit 25, leaving the visiting team to lose by only two points.
The second set was an easy start for the Huskies as they led for the majority of the contest. Much like Ashe did in the first, the Cougars came back from the large score gap but it wasn't enough as the Huskies won 25-21.
In the third and final set, the scores between the two teams were neck and neck, one team scoring directly after the other. As the numbers got into the 20s, Ashe fell behind as they were sitting in the teens. With hard work, communication and quick responses, the Huskies came out on top 25-22.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Huskies will travel to North Iredell High School for the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
