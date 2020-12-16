LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen held its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Lansing Town Hall.
Due to state regulations regarding the number of persons allowed indoors due to COVID-19, the meeting was recorded.
The video can be accessed by visiting the town’s Facebook page @Lansing.NC.
To watch the video, click HERE.
One of the first topics of discussion was the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the park. Due to COVID-19, it was agreed upon by the board that there would not be an official ceremony as it has been held in previous years. However, it was decided that the tree, which was already ready, would be lit from Dec. 9 through the Christmas holiday for people to enjoy safely and at their leisure.
A fair amount of discussion was had by the board concerning bonuses from town employees. Alderman Matt Cordell suggested that the cost of the bonuses be capped at $900. The decision was to split the money between the two women who clean the restrooms at the park and Town Hall employees.
Several in attendance agreed that the great amount of extra precaution the women completing the cleaning are required to do, in addition to risking their own health, deserved some additional recognition and appreciation. The town has received several compliments from both locals and visitors about how nice and clean the restrooms are.
During the discussion about the park’s restroom facilities, Mayor Mack Powers brought up the issue of the restroom doors being left open. This is causing the heat being produced by the recently installed heathers to escape.
The board agreed unanimously for a change in restroom hours. The new hours would be from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 1 through the end of February. This will be revisited in February
Prior to adjourning, the board discussed several of the town’s rental fees and made amendments.
The new prices for the rental of the barn were Monday-Thursday $50 for half a day and $100 for a full day. Friday-Sunday, the price would be $75 for a half day and $150 for a full day.
The prices for the use of the new stage on weekdays will be $40 for half a day and $80 for a full day. On weekends, the price will be $60 for half a day and $100 for a full day.
A full day was defined as eight hours while a half day was defined as four hours.
It was also suggested that the Town Hall meeting room be rented out for a flat rate fee of $25.
The board voted all in favor for the proposed fee schedule.
In closing, Powers thanked everybody for their efforts to maintain and improve the town.
“I want to thank everybody so much,” Powers said. “I really appreciate this board and all the things that you are doing and the thought that goes into it. It means so much for years down the road for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.