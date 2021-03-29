LANSING — The town of Lansing recently became a Certified Wildlife Habitat Community through the National Wildlife Federation.
The sign is located at the entrance of the Lansing Creeper Trail park, which is home to a scenic walking and biking trail, camping, picnic areas, barn weddings, bluegrass concerts, festivals and fishing.
In Fall 2020, as the new project manager from Greater Lansing Area Development, Rene Shuford pondered the idea of the town's participation as a Community Habitat. Due to the many valuable natural resources in the area, Shuford thought it would be wise to apply to the program.
According to Shuford, GLAD applied and was accepted and Lansing is now one of only 200 communities across the United States with this designation.
The National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Habitat program partners with cities, towns, counties, neighborhoods and communities to become healthier, greener, and more wildlife-friendly.
Through the program communities can enhance and restore islands and corridors of wildlife habitat in urban and suburban areas nationwide, while at the same time connecting to existing work around climate resiliency, community resiliency, urban forestry, water conservation, beautification, etc.
For more information about the NWF visit the website at www.nwf.org/CommunityWildlifeHabitat.
