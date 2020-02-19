LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting on Feb. 11 at town hall, and the talk was about memorials.
“We’ve had a lot of requests about making memorials in the park. And they are gorgeous, but I do think it would be nice to set some guidelines now that we’re still early, so that in the future we wouldn’t end up looking like a graveyard,” said Alderwoman Cheyenne Blevins.
She said she would like living memorials to be an option, so people could plant trees or flowers to honor the memory of their loved ones. Lasting memorials such as benches, there would be guidelines set in place for the materials.
If a structure were to be erected as a memorial, there would be circumstances such as being affiliated with Lansing.
Blevins suggested that the bottom loop of the park would be a good location for any additional memorials because it is secluded and has ideal landscaping opportunities.
She also included that the town would not be responsible for Acts of God, such as flooding or for any vandalism. They would do basic maintenance such as weeding.
There was a motion to table it until the next meeting for allow the board members more time to review the document prepared by Blevins.
Maintenance Technician Larry Blevins discussed the town’s need for a metal detector to efficiently locate water valves.
He shared that Hobby Barn agreed to a price of $150.
Alderman Matt Cordell voiced his support of moving forward with the purchase of the metal detector.
“I’d say if it’s that cheap, just go ahead and get it because Larry is not wrong. Plus it could be useful when people are trying to find pipes to add,” Cordell said.
The board agreed that it would be an investment that would pay for itself over time and all voted in favor to go ahead and make the purchase.
During public comment, Brenda Reeves and Sharon Price shared some information about their new business which is an event rental.
The proposed name for the business is Mountain Elegance.
They have a large tent with cathedral style windows, 10 16-inch round tables which can sit six to eight people comfortably. Also available are several table clothes ranging in sizes including 120 inch, round table clothes and others measuring six feet and eight feet.
Table overlays, table runners, chair covers, chair sashes and napkins in both linen and satin finishes are also available.
For lighting, there are many lanterns and candle holders. Also available are pathway lights, a beaded chandelier and wreath stands.
They have two caterers, two photographers, one disc jockey and two cake decorators who have agreed to work with them.
Mountain Elegance is still working on some finishing touches such as creating a Facebook page for customers, a business phone number and business cards.
The board then discussed a call in from Melissa Haggard, who would like to use the park’s stage for a group of young musicians she has been teaching.
She would like to start around April or May, so the weather will be warm and would not ruin the instruments.
The park would be the most practical for Haggard and her group because its members are from Pond Mountain, Lansing and Damascus, Va.
The discussion by the board was whether or not to charge Haggard and the students a rental fee for using the park on Tuesday nights.
Membership in the group is free, but Haggard agreed to have the students bring a few dollars to cover the rental if necessary.
There was a unanimous vote to let Haggard and her musicians use the park on Tuesday nights once the weather warms up.
Town Clerk Marcy Little presented Randy Welch’s SERCAP program overview and the income survey for USDA specifics.
SERCAP is the Southeast Rural Assistance Project Inc., a nonprofit community assistance organization that helps the rural communities in North Carolina as well as the southeastern U.S.
The nonprofit receives 100 percent of its funding from USDA, EPA and the federal health and human services and do not charge for any of their services.
They only assist rural communities with populations of less than 10,000, with grant requirements.
Little shared that the biggest project SERCAP is helping Lansing with is trying to get income surveys completed.
“The 2010 census has us listed at a much higher level for grants with USDA than I think that we should be because it’s been 10 years and a lot has happened in Lansing,” Little said. “And I think were at a very high level on the books right now and if we waited for the 2020 census to come through it’s gonna be five years.”
She also shared that they received a letter from the USDA in October about the approval of the town to work with SERCAP to get the income surveys started.
SERCAP will serve as a third-party resource since Lansing can’t gather the surveys and tally them up and send them to USDA.
“It has to be a third-party service that does it and then they work with USDA so its out of our hands of course. So that it’s all confidential,” Clerk Little said.
This would be a confidential process which would be used to help Lansing with the level of median household income to be looked at in a better light for grant assistance.
Letters will go out and if enough people do not send their information back, SERCAP will go door-to-door to get responses.
Out of all residents living within town limits, there would be a minimum of 69 responses required.
Since Lansing’s water and sewer system is 30 years old, it is important for the town to be proactive in being compliant with organizations such as SERCAP to improve the town’s eligibility for more grant money.
The board also discussed the cutting of pine trees located near the Teaberry Bridge. They plan to ask community members if they would be interested in purchasing the trees.
Larry Blevins will begin contacting companies that complete timber appraisals for more information.
Mayor Mack Powers led a discussion of the finalization of the closing of A Street for the NC-194 bridge construction.
This would be an attempt to stop traffic on the southern end of town and not allow any traffic flow until where the street goes down to Town Hall.
Larry Blevins spoke with the residents on the southern end of town and they felt it would be best for the road to be blocked near the old school because they could avoid the construction traffic.
“I think the sooner we make a decision on that, the better off we will be because it starts in April,” Powers said.
The board voted unanimously for A Street to be blocked as discussed by the mayor.
Powers also discussed ground water monitoring wells in the park.
According to Powers, there used to be a service station across the street from the park and there were 9 wells in the park. Periodically, every five or 10 years, a crew would come and monitor the wells to ensure no leakage from old gas tanks or oil poured down the drain going into Horse Creek.
Some of the monitoring wells were lost during the construction of the park and it was decided to add more wells to the park to replace them.
Five have been found and they are planning to add two more. One is located in the road near the barn.
Powers wanted to raise awareness and notify the public of why they may see oil drilling rigs in the park.
Beavers causing damage to the park continues to be addressed. Five beavers were trapped in the park by wildlife removal and there have been 14 beavers spotted in total.
The board will hold a special meeting with Wesley Barker, Department of Commerce Western Regional Planner on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the five-year strategic plan implemented in 2018.
The meeting ended with the board entering an executive session, minus Alderman Jimmy Blevins, who was not present at the meeting. The purpose of the session a discussion on the topic of establishment or instruction of staff or agents regarding negotiating position on the amount of compensation or other material terms of an employment contract.
The next meeting for the Lansing Board of Alderman will be held on March 10 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
