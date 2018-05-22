LANSING — The town of Lansing unveiled its official town seal during the ribbon cutting event of the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. The seal, designed by Lansing resident and Alderman John Blevins, encompasses various aspects of the town’s history.
Established in 1882, and incorporated in 1928, Lansing was originally a railroad town with agrarian roots. According to Blevins, the two stalks of wheat on the logo represent the towns’ agricultural heritage while the train is an ode to the Virginia Creeper that came through town.
The “swoosh,” in the bottom third of the logo, is an “emblem of our fishing waters, our scenic by-way, our trails, and the track the town followed,” according to Blevins.
The town seal also includes the town’s newly adopted motto. Written in latin, it translates as “forever community family friend.”
“At this moment in time, Lansing is never more vibrant, more alive and more welcoming,” Blevins wrote in a statement that was read aloud by Town Clerk Marcy Little. “We look forward with anticipation to our future of what can be what will come and paths to be blazed.”
The unveiling of the seal, as well as the official opening of the park, signifies what Blevins called the town’s “firm resolve to be the best town in northwestern N.C.”
