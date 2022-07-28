LANSING - Does your dog have a favorite costume? Is your best friend a champion tail-wagger? Come out to Lansing on August 27 for this open-air dog costume ball!
Join in by celebrating all things DOG at the J.O. Blevins Meadow in Lansing on Saturday, August 27. All dogs can enter one of several costume contests and tail-wagging competitions. Your dog can have his or her selfie taken at the Instagram Booth. There’ll also be crafts and demonstrations by dog experts.
Do not miss this inaugural fundraiser and just plain fun event for Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts (LPCCA). There will be live music, food and fun. The main rule (there are others), is that all dogs must be on a leash.
Businesses and individuals can help sponsor the event—funds raised help support the musicians, a local dog-focused charity and the LPCCA. Levels of support are:
CHIHUAHUA - $100; listing on LPCCA website as a sponsor; support acknowledged at event.
BEAGLE - $250; All that Chihuahua receives, plus support acknowledged on radio announcements.
LABRADOR - $500; All that Beagle level receives, plus name on the T-shirt as a supporter.
GREAT DANE - $1000; This is “platinum” level. All that Labrador receives, plus side-by-side listing with LPCCA as major contributor/supporter listed on banner at the stage.
All donations are tax-deductible. Any level of support is welcome: funds; gift cards/items for prizes; etc. Call Robert Rice at 202-486-0405 or send an email to rarice@igc.org.
Event organizers are also searching for any dog-related businesses and artists, as well as VOLUNTEERS to make Lansing’s Dog Day Afternoon a huge success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.