HENDERSONVILLE — Tammy Jordan, former CNA with AMOREM, had her memory honored as Teleios Collaborative Network awarded her with the Care As It Should Be award.
Jordan passed away in August 2021 after her battle with COVID-19. She is survived by husband Keith Jordan, children Chelsey and Andy Jordan and a number of nieces and nephews. For six years, she served on AMOREM’s High Country team as a certified nursing assistant.
In a release, TCN stated that Jordan embodied the philosophy of hospice and palliative medicine, but her peers would say her delivery of care was so much more. “Tammy always went above and beyond for her patients and families,” said Carol Smith, AMOREM’s vice president of the High Country Service area.
“Her work with AMOREM and her teammates was something Tammy took great pride in. She saw it as a privilege to provide end of life care to the residents of the High Country.
Her visits weren’t task oriented – they were mission driven,” said TCN. “Her spirit and compassion she brought to each patient and family visit elevated the care they received, etc. She brought joy, peace and comfort. It was the little things that Tammy did for her patients and families that made a big difference.”
TCN announced the inaugural recipients of the Care As It Should Be Award during the August Visioneering Council Meeting.
The purpose of the Care As It Should Be Awards is to recognize those individuals who make an extraordinary impact on the patients and families who they serve daily.
“We know that each of our staff members who take care of patients or provide access to care for patients provide excellence. These awards are to recognize those who take it to the next level — those who make personal sacrifices and who go above and beyond to make a patient’s experience at their most vulnerable time the best that it can be,” said Chris Comeaux, President and CEO of TCN.
Each TCN Member Organization was encouraged to nominate staff members who they felt elevated patient care. The nominees for the 2022 awards were: Elizabeth Capron, RN, Hospice of Eastern Idaho; Dr. Glenn Golaszewski, MD, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care; Tammy Jordan, CNA, AMOREM; Christine Norman, Patient Access Liaison, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care; Beth Solesbee, RN, Four Seasons, The Care You Trust and Dana Walker, RN, Carolina Caring.
The award recipients are Dr. Glenn Golaszewski, MD, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care; Tammy Jordan, CNA, AMOREM (awarded posthumously); and, Dana Walker, RN, Carolina Caring.
Each recipient will receive a crystal etched award along with a monetary gift. The monetary award may be used to further their education or to celebrate with their team members.
“TCN is pleased to recognize those who are committed to the missions of their respective organizations and most importantly to those who are on the front lines every day providing exemplary care,” Comeaux said.
Teleios Collaborative Network (TCN) is a nonprofit organization that has created a clinically integrated network that shares expert leadership, industry best practices, and resources with its member organizations, allowing community-based, nonprofit hospice and palliative care agencies to continue their work of providing compassionate care for those facing serious illness or the end of life. TCN was founded in 2017 by Four Seasons and Carolina Caring and co-founded by AMOREM and Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care organizations. TCN is currently comprised of twelve member organizations and serves in North Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, Idaho and Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.