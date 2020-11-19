LAUREL SPRINGS — Laurel Ridge Camp, Conference & Retreat Center will be hosting a drive-through live nativity Dec. 4-5 from 5 to 8 p.m. As visitors travel through Laurel Ridge, they will be transported to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Jesus Christ.
All are welcome and invited to attend. Admission is free with a suggested donation of canned food items to support the local community.
The event will be filled with Christmas decorations, lights, the Christmas story, Santa Claus and a wonderful introduction to the beautiful property. All activities will take place from the comfort of your car, with all necessary COVID-19 precautions in place.
Laurel Ridge is a camp and conference center Is owned by the Moravian Church’s Southern Province in America. In 2020, it celebrated its 60th anniversary of camping ministry in Laurel Springs, NC.
This year, Laurel Ridge hopes to involve locals and is extending an invitation to members of the surrounding counties.
For more information, visit www.laurelridge.org.
