The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation invites people to get a fascinating look at wildlife along the Blue Ridge Parkway at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
In ecosystems around the world, scientists are making use of “camera traps” to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats. While this may sound menacing, these harmless conservation tools are in fact simple cameras, armed with sensors that capture a photo whenever they sense movement in the area. These devices operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can help researchers gather a large amount of information – while often capturing amazing photos in the process.
During a 30-minute Zoom webinar, Parkway Biologist Tom Davis will give a behind-the-scenes look at how park staff use camera traps to study wildlife and their habitats. Davis’s presentation will include plenty of images and videos of bears, white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, raccoon, opossum, skunks and even birds captured on the park’s many camera traps.
To register for the Zoom, visit the website at www.brpfoundation.org.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with instructions on how to join the webinar.
If you can’t attend at the designated time, go ahead and sign up. The BRPF will send a link to a recording of the webinar.
Those who are interested may also subscribe to the BRPF YouTube channel to get notifications when new recordings are available.
