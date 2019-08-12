More than half of Ashe County children in foster care need to be placed outside Ashe County because there are not enough in-county foster homes, according to a press release from the nonprofit NEST Alliance.
The Roots and Wings: Hope for Brighter Futures Event will bring awareness to the growing need for foster homes in our county and available training that can be provided in-county to create a strong fostering community at Bald Mountain Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24.
“Join the nest alliance as we unite with Crossnore School, children’s homes and the Ashe Department of Social Services to bring more foster training, resources and support to our county,” the press release said. “Crossnore staff provides training and licensing for individuals who are interested in becoming foster parents, and their staff will be at this fostering event to provide information to individuals who would like to ask specific questions about the process and training involved in becoming a licensed foster parent as well as about other services they provide.”
Breakfast will be served at the event, and the featured speaker will be Shenandoah Chefalo, a former foster child and multiple-award-winning author of “Garbage Bag Suitcase.”
“Chefalo experienced a nomadic childhood before requesting to enter foster care at the age of 13,” the press release said. “Her presentation will include her own experience with foster care, aging out of care and the support she received to attend college. She challenges communities to work together to initiate system change, as well as provide support services for children in foster care and the families in which they live.”
Registration for the event is not required but is appreciated. To register for this event, call Theresa Church at (336) 877-5741, or email thenestalliance@gmail.com or go to the website thenestalliance.org under “Upcoming Events” at the bottom of the first page.
