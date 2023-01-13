BANNER ELK - In commemoration of the life of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023, Lees-McRae College will host a special ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s North Campus. The theme of this year’s event will be “Lessons from the Mountaintop: Revelations from the Promised Land.”
In addition to recitations of a piece of student-selected poetry and one of King’s speeches, a performance by acapella group The Highlanders, and remarks from President Lee King, the event will also feature a keynote speech from Acting Associate Professor at Emory University Crystal Sanders.
In the classroom, Sanders’ interests and specialties include African American history, Black women’s history, and the history of Black education. She is an award-winning historian and author who earned her PhD in History from Northwestern University. Her speech will provide her perspective on the event’s theme, “Lessons from the Mountaintop: Revelations from the Promised Land.”
The event is free and open to the public. Members of the Lees-McRae, Banner Elk, and wider North Carolina communities are invited and encouraged to attend in person and celebrate the life and work of King. In addition, the entire event will be livestreamed for those who will be unable to attend the ceremony in person but would still like to participate in the evening’s events. The streaming link will go live on the college’s YouTube account shortly before the ceremony begins.
