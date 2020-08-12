BANNER ELK — Students have already begun to return to Lees-McRae College this past week ahead of the college’s official first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 17.
LMC has gone to great lengths to ensure that its students, faculty and staff are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to administer and receive a high-level education. According to Lees-McRae President Dr. Lee King, the university will continue to focus on providing this education to students within the classroom.
“Lees-McRae College is planning to conduct classes in person. Perhaps the college’s greatest strength is the relationship built between faculty and students regularly interacting in the classroom and during experiential learning activities,” King said.
The college has posted an extensive list of measures on its website that it is taking to ensure that students healthy and secure. As the university begins its fall semester during unprecedented times, it also ensuring that its most vulnerable populations are protected and that certain accommodations are provided to those who will need it.
“Classes will be held on a regular schedule in socially distanced spaces, and most will be held in person, with face-to-face instruction,” King said. “We are using an interactive dialogue process with faculty members who need ADA accommodations, and some of them will be allowed to teach their classes remotely from their offices, while their students are in the classroom together.”
Like other institutions, Lees-McRae is encouraging its students and staff to maintain personal hygiene, to keep six feet apart, to wear a face covering in classes and labs, to isolate when sick, to avoid large crowds and to follow institutional, local and state health guidelines and protocols.
Additionally, students, faculty and staff will receive a wellness kit prior to the start of classes. Items in the wellness kit include two washable face coverings, an oral thermometer, hand sanitizer, and health reference cards. Students and employees will also be completing COVID-19 awareness and safety course before returning to class.
Moreover, the university will be holding in-person classes until the holiday season, and students will take final exams remotely.
“To reduce travel, we are eliminating several days off, and we are holding in-person classes through Friday, Nov. 20. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. Reading days and final exams will be held remotely Nov. 30 through Dec. 4,” King said.
Athletics will also look different this semester as well. Athletes are expected to abide by institutional policy, wear face coverings and will be screened daily for high temperatures prior to practices and events. Travel protocols for athletics have yet to be established. Lastly, the university is canceling many of its large-scale events, including Convocation, Homecoming and the Class of 2020 Commencement.
“The health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding area are of utmost importance. We are following all of the CDC, NC Department of Health, and Avery County Health Department guidelines for higher education in implementing our reopening plans. Specific examples of the measures we are taking include providing students, faculty, and staff with wellness kits to help individuals follow state health guidelines, requiring face coverings be worn throughout campus, and expecting individuals to maintain a minimum 6-foot distance apart. Furthermore, we are engaging in enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout campus, and we are hiring additional housekeeping staff,” King said.
To view Lees-McRae College’s full reopening strategy, click to https://www.lmc.edu/about/fall-2020-return-to-campus.htm.
