"Hear" is in the Scriptures more than 516 times, and listen is there only once. It is such an important word for our daily living. How often do we hang up the phone and remember all that “we said” but little of what they said? How often are we only waiting until someone takes a break from talking so that we can have our say, all the while thinking about what we are going to say, rather than listening to them? We often do the same thing with our Lord. We pray and pray and pray, pouring out our hearts to Him, telling Him all of our troubles — as well we should; yet we then quickly say Amen, and don’t listen for His reply. How could we think that what we have to say is more important than what He has to say? He did not stop speaking when the Bible was complete.
Isaiah gave his testimony, “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.” (Isaiah 6:8, KJV).
Throughout the Book of Isaiah the word of the Lord is written — Not Isaiah’s words but God’s words. The few times that Isaiah gives his own words are only to focus attention on the Lord.
“Listen, O isles, unto me; and hearken, ye people, from far; The Lord hath called me from the womb; from the bowels of my mother hath he made mention of my name.” (Isa 49:1).
Is our conversation more like that of Isaiah’s (glorifying God), or more like that of Job’s friends who spent so much time giving their own opinions that they invoked the wrath of God?
Why would God say for us to come to Him and “reason together” if He were not going to converse with us? He invites us to come to Him, promising to listen to our needs, and promising to give us instructions so we can be obedient to His will.
“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool. If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.” (Isa 1:18-20).
He expects us to listen for His instructions through His Holy Spirit, and to be obedient to His Words. We know that His words are perfect and pure, so why do we refuse to hear or pretend not to hear?
“The words of the Lord are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.” (Psa 12:6).
Additionally, we need to listen to one another. We need to listen to ourselves for a full day, counting the number of times we interrupt someone, counting the number of times we treat their words as frivolous when they may be trying to ask questions about our Savior, and counting the times we hang up the phone having no idea what the other person said. Oft times, if we truly listen to someone and then wait just a moment before responding, the Lord will give us great words of wisdom (His wisdom) that will make a difference in their walk with Him, rather then leaving them feeling alone again.
The times when we listen for God’s response to our needs are the times when we are truly pleasing to Him. During the times of our lives when we have accomplished great things for Him are the times when we were obedient to Him. Sometimes it seems that He isn’t listening, which is never the case; He is just waiting for us to listen.
