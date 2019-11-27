Throughout the Scriptures, God graced His chosen people with mercies by ordaining their enemies to have compassion on them. Moses would have died as a child if it were not for this kind of God’s protection.
“And the daughter of Pharaoh came down to wash herself at the river; and her maidens walked along by the river’s side; and when she saw the ark among the flags, she sent her maid to fetch it. And when she had opened it, she saw the child: and, behold, the babe wept. And she had compassion on him, and said, This is one of the Hebrews’ children.” (Ex 2:5-6, KJV).
God promised that no matter how far we turn from Him, when we turn back sincerely to Him, He will have compassion on us.
“And shalt return unto the Lord thy God, and shalt obey his voice according to all that I command thee this day, thou and thy children, with all thine heart, and with all thy soul; That then the Lord thy God will turn thy captivity, and have compassion upon thee, and will return and gather thee from all the nations, whither the LORD thy God hath scattered thee.” (Deut 30:2-3).
Again and again, He had His prophets remind His people of this fact.
“Now be ye not stiffnecked, as your fathers were, but yield yourselves unto the Lord, and enter into his sanctuary, which he hath sanctified for ever: and serve the Lord your God, that the fierceness of his wrath may turn away from you. For if ye turn again unto the Lord, your brethren and your children shall find compassion before them that lead them captive, so that they shall come again into this land: for the LORD your God is gracious and merciful, and will not turn away his face from you, if ye return unto him.” (II Chron 30: 8-9).
The Psalms are filled with stories of God’s compassion. Maschil of Asaph’s Psalm 78 states, “Nevertheless they did flatter him with their mouth, and they lied unto him with their tongues. For their heart was not right with him, neither were they stedfast in his covenant. But he, being full of compassion, forgave their iniquity, and destroyed them not: yea, many a time turned he his anger away, and did not stir up all his wrath.” (Psa 78:36-38).
Of course, David knew personally of God’s compassion, “The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.” (Psa 145:8).
Jesus Himself showed compassion time and again during His walk on earth. “And Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. But when he saw the multitudes, he was moved with compassion on them, because they fainted, and were scattered abroad, as sheep having no shepherd.” (Matt 9:35-36).
His parable of the ruler who showed compassion to a servant is well known.
“But forasmuch as he had not to pay, his lord commanded him to be sold, and his wife, and children, and all that he had, and payment to be made. The servant therefore fell down, and worshipped him, saying, Lord, have patience with me, and I will pay thee all. Then the lord of that servant was moved with compassion, and loosed him, and forgave him the debt.” (Matt 18:25-27).
The wrath invoked by the ruler after having shown such compassion, and then finding out that the servant showed no compassion to others is a direct warning to us—if we don’t extend the compassion we have received from God on to others. “Shouldest not thou also have had compassion on thy fellowservant, even as I had pity on thee?” (Matt 18:33). Do we really want to be asked this question by God?
The good Samaritan was made infamous by Jesus’ parable of his compassion. “But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him.” (Luke 10:33).
Peter’s lesson is wonderful for daily living for the Lord. “Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous: Not rendering evil for evil, or railing for railing: but contrariwise blessing; knowing that ye are thereunto called, that ye should inherit a blessing. For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it. For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil.” (I Peter 3:8-12).
John warned that lack of compassion shows lack of God’s will in us. “But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?” (I John 3:17).
We literally cannot help every person in every situation that we come across and have compassion for; but God can. What we lack in time, money and even patience, we can more than make up for in prayer. God is able to help every need. He is able to help us discern who to help ourselves and who to keep in our prayers.
Remembering Jude’s words may help, “Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life. And of some have compassion, making a difference.” (Jude 1:21-22). Show compassion to someone, and make a difference, for the glory of God.
