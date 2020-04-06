For hundreds of years, the Old Testament prophets foretold of The Messiah (the Lamb of God) who would come and save the world from sin. The prophet Isaiah foretold the suffering to come for our Savior, and he also told that many would not believe (then or now).
“Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed? For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him. He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not. Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all. He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth. He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken. And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth. Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand. He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.” (Isaiah 53:1-11, KJV).
Jesus came, and like a lamb to the slaughter, He bore the rejection of men; He was stricken and bruised for our sins that we would be healed; He bore our sins before God that we would be forgiven, if only we believed in Him. He took His disciples aside and tried to explain to them how He would suffer.
“And Jesus going up to Jerusalem took the twelve disciples apart in the way, and said unto them, Behold, we go up to Jerusalem; and the Son of man shall be betrayed unto the chief priests and unto the scribes, and they shall condemn him to death, And shall deliver him to the Gentiles to mock, and to scourge, and to crucify him: and the third day he shall rise again.” (Matt 20:17-19).
They did not understand that He would literally rise again.
God’s reconciliation with us began the moment Jesus died. The veil of the temple (used for hundreds of years to separate sinners from God) was torn apart by God.
“Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost. And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent; And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose. And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” (Matt 27:50-53).
The two Mary’s went to place herbs and spices on Jesus’ body, but He was gone.
“And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matt 28:5-6).
He rose from the dead, because He was guiltless, and death had no hold on Him. He really was/is the Son of God!
For all who believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God who came and died for our sins, then rose again, we have eternal life!
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” (I Peter 1:3).
Celebrate Easter with love and joy! Celebrate Easter by telling at least one person what Jesus did for them. Tell someone how Jesus saved you! Tell someone how Jesus can save them!
I am praying for each of you during this critical time.
