Sometimes we may wonder where to find answers to our questions in the Scriptures, or where to find answers when other people question our belief system. For instance, we know Jesus died on the Cross and rose again on the third day, but why did Jesus have to die and how do we explain to others how we know for sure that His death makes a difference to us? This question is explained fully in the Book of Hebrews. In the Old Testament, God had a set of stern rules and regulations for His people, and certain sacrifices had to made for each sin. Jesus came to make one sacrifice for all of the sins (if people would believe in Him).
“And for this cause he is the mediator of the new testament, that by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions that were under the first testament, they which are called might receive the promise of eternal inheritance.” (Hebrews 9:15, KJV). As our Mediator, Jesus places Himself between our sin and God’s judgment.
Now then, we may wonder about the word testament and it’s significance to us today. We also find that answer, “For where a testament is, there must also of necessity be the death of the testator. For a testament is of force after men are dead: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth. “ (Heb 9:16-17).
All the sins of believers were paid for by Jesus when He died on the Cross. With His last breath His Testament became everlasting—the testament that we are His, and in Him, we are forgiven.
“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.” (Rom 5:8-9).
We all know that someone’s last will and testament is an appropriation of their final wishes for their worldly goods. Christ is in charge of all Heavenly goods—everything was made by him.
“All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:3).
Believing in Him means that we are included in His last will and testament; we are part of the inheritance of the Kingdom of God; and our place in Heaven is secured, because our names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life. “And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.” (Rev 20:15).
It is never too late to be included in this Book, never too late to accept Christ as our Savior, until our last breath because, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Heb 9:27).
We all know that we will die one day. Until that day comes, there is hope that someone will accept Christ into their hearts. Because if they do not do it before they die, it is then too late. After he confessed Jesus as Lord, Jesus told the thief on the cross beside him, “And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43).
After death comes the Judgment Day for each human being as they stand before God and face His wrath for their sins. If we have accepted Christ, He is standing there with us. He will say to God that we are spotless and blameless, because He has paid the debt for our sins.
“Wherefore he is able to save them to the uttermost that come unto God by him, seeing he ever liveth to make intercession for them.” (Heb 7:25).
No one else can stand there with us and provide pardon for us—only Jesus Christ. Our pastor cannot do it, our parents cannot do it, our friends cannot do it, nor anyone else that has ever lived—only Jesus.
This is so important to examine in our hearts, because there are times when we meet people and try to witness to them, only to be confronted with a multitude of excuses about certain people who are hypocrites in their walk of life, and that is the reason they won’t go to Church or why they want no part of Christianity. It is so important to explain that these “hypocrites” are not a part of that person’s own Judgment Day and will provide no excuse before God Almighty. Those who allow “hypocrites” to stand between them and God need to realize that, in fact, they are allowing this “excuse” to keep them out of Heaven. They are putting this “hypocrite” between them and God, rather than allowing Jesus to intercede with them before God. This is when we explain that, “So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.” (Heb 9:28).
It is a done deal on Judgment Day. Do we want to stand before God all alone? Or do we want to stand before God with Christ by our side?
