With 48 inclusions in Scripture of seed(s), the primary usage of the terms in Old Testament writings referred to an actual seed for reproducing a plant, herb, or tree, but we find in the New Testament that its primary appearances (26) are used symbolically to represent the Word or Spirit of God.
It is written that on the third day, “And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so.” (Gen 1:11, KJV).
In God’s magnificent preparation of the earth for us, He made the trees with the seed in themselves to bring forth food for us always, “and God saw that it was good.” (Gen 1:12).
God proclaimed during His instructions to Adam, “And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.” (Gen 1:29).
After Adam and Eve’s sin, they were cast out of the Garden of Eden and forced to also eat meat from animals for substance. If we liken Heaven to the Garden of Eden (peace and tranquility—walking with God daily), we know that the fruit of the trees will sustain us, without having to kill and eat meat from animals.
The Israelites complained forcefully to Moses about not having pleasant seed in the land.
“And wherefore have ye made us to come up out of Egypt, to bring us in unto this evil place? It is no place of seed, or of figs, or of vines, or of pomegranates; neither is there any water to drink.” (Num 20:5)
Moses went to the Lord for help, yet afterwards he smote the rock in anger to bring forth water. This became the infamous story of why the Israelites had to wander around in the wilderness for forty years, and Moses got to only to see the Promised Land—not dwell in it.
God questioned Job, “Wilt thou believe him, that he will bring home thy seed, and gather it into thy barn?” (Job 39:12).
Psalms 126:6 proclaims the Lord’s goodness and mercy when His people return to God, “He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bring his sheaves with him.” Having faith and placing trust in the Lord is all that matters, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child: even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all. In the morning sow thy seed, and in the evening withhold not thine hand: for thou knowest not whether shall prosper, either this or that, or whether they both shall be alike good.” (Eccl 11:5-6).
Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Joel, Amos, Haggai, and Zechariah demonstrate the will of God through analogies of the seed.
In the New Testament the seed is the Word of God; the good seed are the children of the Kingdom of God; and being born again, we are the incorruptible seed. Jesus’ parable of the sower of the seed:
“Behold, a sower went forth to sow; And when he sowed, some seeds fell by the way side, and the fowls came and devoured them up: Some fell upon stony places, where they had not earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth: And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprung up, and choked them: But other fell into good ground, and brought forth fruit, some an hundredfold, some sixtyfold, some thirtyfold. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.” (Matt 13:3-9)
When questioned by His disciples about why Jesus spoke in parables, Jesus explained that He spoke in parables to the unbelievers, because they did not listen to Him with their hearts.
Then, He explains the parable to His disciples (and us), “Hear ye therefore the parable of the sower. When any one heareth the word of the kingdom, and understandeth it not, then cometh the wicked one, and catcheth away that which was sown in his heart. This is he which received seed by the way side. But he that received the seed into stony places, the same is he that heareth the word, and anon with joy receiveth it; Yet hath he not root in himself, but dureth for a while: for when tribulation or persecution ariseth because of the word, by and by he is offended. He also that received seed among the thorns is he that heareth the word; and the care of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, choke the word, and he becometh unfruitful. But he that received the seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it; which also beareth fruit, and bringeth forth, some an hundredfold, some sixty, some thirty.” (Matt 13:18-23).
It is easy to get discouraged by living amongst the tares in this world, but Jesus promised in Matt 13:30, “Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares [the unbelievers], and bind them in bundles to burn them; but gather the wheat [believers in Me] unto my barn [Heaven].”
Because we are to walk a separated walk from the world, at times we tend to just stick with believers and not reach out to unbelievers. It is never too late for someone to accept Christ, until after their last breath. Therefore, we must be ever-patient, kind, and encouraging (not disparaging) to unbelievers (possible future believers), for they are a testimony in the making! Jesus reminds us to have the faith of a mustard seed, for nothing is impossible with Him. (Matt 13:31, 17:20; Mark 4:31; Luke 13:19, 17:6).
The Apostle Paul encourages us to strive for righteousness, “Now he that ministereth seed to the sower both minister bread for your food, and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness.” (II Cor 9:10).
In Galatians 3:16, we read, “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, and to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.” The Apostle Peter reminds us that, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth forever.” (I Peter 1:23).
Keep sowing seeds—the Word of God and be a part of what God is still doing in this world—SAVING SOULS!
I continue to pray for each of you during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.