Many of us remember that Moses was a great man; the great man of the Old Testament. We also remember that Moses let his own anger cause him to disobey God’s instructions when the Israelites grumbled about needing water. He got angry and struck the rock with his staff, rather than speaking the water forth. In a moment of anger, he used the rod (that God had provided) to bring forth the water and took credit for his powers. Years later God had a talk with him, “And the LORD spake unto Moses that selfsame day, saying, Get thee up into this mountain Abarim, unto mount Nebo, which is in the land of Moab, that is over against Jericho; and behold the land of Canaan, which I give unto the children of Israel for a possession: And die in the mount whither thou goest up, and be gathered unto thy people; as Aaron thy brother died in mount Hor, and was gathered unto his people: Because ye trespassed against me among the children of Israel at the waters of Meribah-Kadesh, in the wilderness of Zin; because ye sanctified me not in the midst of the children of Israel.” (Deut 32:48-51, KJV).
A wonderful verse of scripture begins with “yet.” Now when God is telling you that you are going to die—it is a big deal. But when God says, “yet” something good is coming too; His mercy is getting ready to shine on you.
“Yet thou shalt see the land before thee; but thou shalt not go thither unto the land which I give the children of Israel.” (Deut 32:52).
Moses had worked tirelessly for God for many many years. He had been faithful. He had placed himself between God’s wrath and the people.
“Therefore he said that he would destroy them, had not Moses his chosen stood before him in the breach, to turn away his wrath, lest he should destroy them.” (Psa 106:23).
It may seem to us that God was too harsh with Moses, by punishing him for one thing he did wrong many years beforehand, after such a life of heartfelt work for the glory of God; however, Moses was human and he had let his anger get the best of him.
“And Moses went up from the plains of Moab unto the mountain of Nebo, to the top of Pisgah, that is over against Jericho. And the LORD showed him all the land of Gilead, unto Dan, And all Naphtali, and the land of Ephraim, and Manasseh, and all the land of Judah, unto the utmost sea, And the south, and the plain of the valley of Jericho, the city of palm trees, unto Zoar. And the LORD said unto him, This is the land which I sware unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, saying, I will give it unto thy seed: I have caused thee to see it with thine eyes, but thou shalt not go over thither.” (Deut 34:1-4).
Then we find out what we all want to happen to us when we die—that God will be right there with us at our last breath—to take us home.
“So Moses the servant of the LORD died there in the land of Moab, according to the word of the LORD. And he buried him in a valley in the land of Moab, over against Beth-peor: but no man knoweth of his sepulchre unto this day.” (Deut 34:5-6).
Now only was God with Moses when he died, but God Himself buried him so that no man on earth could ever find his bones or establish a site/place for idol worshipping. There is a memorial for Moses on Mount Nebo in modern day Jordan, but no one knows exactly where he lies—except God Himself.
“And Moses was an hundred and twenty years old when he died: his eye was not dim, nor his natural force abated. And the children of Israel wept for Moses in the plains of Moab thirty days: so the days of weeping and mourning for Moses were ended. And Joshua the son of Nun was full of the spirit of wisdom; for Moses had laid his hands upon him: and the children of Israel hearkened unto him, and did as the LORD commanded Moses. And there arose not a prophet since in Israel like unto Moses, whom the LORD knew face to face.” (Deut 34:7-10)
We know for a fact that God was with Moses (before-during-and after his death), for he appeared at Jesus’ transfiguration, “And, behold, there appeared unto them Moses and Elias talking with him.” (Matt 17:3).
Moses might not have gotten to enter the earthly Promised Land, “YET” he got to enter the real Promised Land of God.
In heaven we all get to sing “in tune” the song of Moses—the servant of God!
“And they sing the song of Moses the servant of God, and the song of the Lamb, saying, Great and marvellous are thy works, Lord God Almighty; just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints.” (Rev 15:3).
Remember Moses, and seek God’s mercy and that ever-merciful word of God, “Yet.” Seek God each day for blessings eternal!
I continue to pray for each of you during this time of crisis.
