The word calm is only found in Scripture six times. When faced with uncertainty or looming danger, one of the hardest things to do in this life is to remain calm. God is in charge of this wonderful miracle. In Psalms we are told that He alone can calm the storms—both the storms of the sea and the storms of life.
“He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven. Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!” (Psalm 107:29-31, KJV).
Sin and disobedience creates turbulence in our lives, as was the case with Jonah. He was disobedient to God’s direction and thereby endangered the lives of all of the men aboard the ship. When the men realized that Jonah was the reason for their predicament, they came to him to find out how to remedy the situation and appease God’s wrath.
“Then said they unto him, What shall we do unto thee, that the sea may be calm unto us? for the sea wrought, and was tempestuous. And he said unto them, Take me up, and cast me forth into the sea; so shall the sea be calm unto you: for I know that for my sake this great tempest is upon you.” (Jonah 1:11-12).
After they had done so, the waves calmed, “So they took up Jonah, and cast him forth into the sea: and the sea ceased from her raging.” (Jonah 1:15). The men became believers in God.
“Then the men feared the LORD exceedingly, and offered a sacrifice unto the LORD, and made vows.” (Jonah 1:16).
This shows us that God uses various methods to get the attention of people, in order for them to believe in Him.
Our most memorable Scriptures referring to calm is found in Matthew, Mark, and Luke. All three Gospels portray the incident of the raging sea, which created fear in the disciples.
“And, behold, there arose a great tempest in the sea, insomuch that the ship was covered with the waves: but he was asleep. And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying, Lord, save us: we perish. And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm.” (Matt 8:24-26).
How often do we react the very same way today? Even when our hearts and lives are right with the Lord, events happen that can upset us. We see distress or hear threats from the devil’s arrows, and we proceed to worry and fret and tremble with fear. We are not to fear what the devil or even mankind can do to us, only what God (our Maker) thinks and can do. We are to turn all of our troubles and fears over to the Lord, trusting Him with our lives and well-being just as much as we trust Him with our souls. We are to ask Him for His calmness of Spirit, for calming of the waves, and for calming of our own nerves, so that He will be glorified when the waves calm.
We do not know who may come to know Jesus Christ as their own personal Lord and Savior because of the turbulence in our lives--that God uses to get their attention in order to bring them into the fold. We can rely on Him for a peaceful and calm setting in the end, and rejoice in His Power and Glory, and for letting us be a part of His plan.
We often fail in this area, but our loving Lord treats us with the love and care that He did the disciples, for when we say, “Lord, save us: we perish,” He says to us, “Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith?”
