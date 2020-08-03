“Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil. And when he had fasted forty days and forty nights, he was afterward an hungred. And when the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread. But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God. Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple, And saith unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down: for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone. Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God. Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them; And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me. Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve. Then the devil leaveth him, and behold, angels came and ministered unto him.” (Matt: 1-11, KJV).
Him, Jesus.
Before the devil came to tempt Jesus, He had fasted forty days and forty nights in the wilderness. The devil waited until Jesus was weak and weary from hunger; he didn’t come to Jesus when He was full of strength bodily and spiritually. Like with tempting Eve in the Garden of Eden, he waited until Adam was gone before subtly beguiling her with temptation. He does us like that today--he comes in when we are weak and weary or trying to wait on the Lord for help, trying to trick us into believing his lies instead of the truth of God.
The devil’s first temptation for Jesus was to ask Him to perform a miracle. He tells Jesus that since He is hungry, and since He has the power, then He should turn the rocks into bread to ease His hunger. Jesus’ reply is taken from Deuteronomy 8:3. How often in a year, month, or even day, do we have the power to fulfill our own needs, whims, or desires? We may have the power to persuade a naïve waitress that the meal was inferior, and we will make a scene if we don’t get a discount or a free meal; however, that is a sin, and we are jeopardizing our close relationship with God. Countless times throughout our lives, we are given the choice of getting our way, or being obedient to God. Are any of those times worth getting our way if we knew that it meant God would stop talking to us, and we would no longer have the Holy Spirit helping us through life?
The second temptation is when the devil points out to Jesus that He could jump off a high pinnacle and God’s angels would catch him to keep Him from being even slightly injured. Jesus’ reply comes from Deuteronomy 6:16. We are NOT to tempt God. That is why the Proverbs repeatedly remind us not to put our trust in fast chariots or strong horses, etc. How often do we think we can pass a slower car before the oncoming car can hit us? We assume that God will keep every single item in our car just perfect for our needs, not thinking of how a deer entering the highway, or a bolt coming off a tire, can easily cause us to kill someone because we have tempted God and think our few seconds of time is more important than someone’s life, and we are literally tempting God into keeping us safe.
The third temptation is when the devil shows Jesus all the kingdoms of the world, and says he will give them all to Jesus if He will bow down and worship Him. This is where that old saying, “Don’t sell our soul to the Devil,” comes from. Jesus’ reply comes from Deuteronomy 6:13-14. We all make ethical choices. With the modern age of fame and glory becoming the god of the unbelievers, it can be a great temptation to choose money or power over what is right in God’s eyes. We shouldn’t want to do anything that causes us to worship anything or anyone other than God. That’s why David said, “For a day in thy courts is better than a thousand. I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God, than to dwell in the tents of wickedness.” (Psalm 84:10).
Jesus was tempted by the Devil, but He knew the Word of God, and He made the right choice every time. Do you read the Bible and know the Word of God enough to recognize when you are being tempted by the Devil? Do you strive to make the right choice each time?
