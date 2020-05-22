What do you expect from God? We find out what we can and should expect from the Scriptures. In David’s psalms, he wrote about expectation. He knew that although times of financial crises may come, God does not forget us, and we can expect Him to help us.
“For the needy shall not always be forgotten: the expectation of the poor shall not perish for ever.” (Psa 9:18, KJV).
David also wrote many times as if he were giving himself a pep talk; he wrote to himself (his own soul).
“My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah.” (Psa 62:5-8).
We too have to give ourselves pep talks from time to time. We have to remind ourselves that God hears every single prayer; every heavy sigh of fret and worry; and that we can trust Him to answer our every need.
David’s son Solomon learned this trait of encouragement well from his dad. He wrote often in the Proverbs about how our expectation is in God and a good outcome; yet the evil ones could expect bad things to happen.
“The hope of the righteous shall be gladness: but the expectation of the wicked shall perish.” (Prov 10:28).
We do expect to have better days ahead. We all look forward to future events (whether it be a family gathering, a Church picnic, or a holiday). The Scriptures promise that if we place our trust in God and reverence Him, our expectations, and our hopes are not in vain.
“Let not thine heart envy sinners: but be thou in the fear of the LORD all the day long. For surely there is an end; and thine expectation shall not be cut off.” (Prov 23:17-18).
For the wicked, all of their hopes end at death, as they have no future Heaven to look forward to.
“When a wicked man dieth, his expectation shall perish: and the hope of unjust men perisheth.” (Prov 11:7).
The promise of a Messiah was so prevalent in the Old Testament, that it brought about a sincere expectation for the people of the New Testament. Many wondered if John the Baptist was the Messiah.
“And as the people were in expectation, and all men mused in their hearts of John, whether he were the Christ, or not; John answered, saying unto them all, I indeed baptize you with water; but one mightier than I cometh, the latchet of whose shoes I am not worthy to unloose: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost and with fire.” (Luke 3:15-16).
How wonderful it must have been for them to hear that Christ was indeed on His way!
Paul wrote about the earnest expectation of even the creatures of the earth; that in God’s perfect timing, they too would be free from the bondage.
“For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God. For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope, Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.” (Rom 8:19-23).
The whole earth is waiting for Christ’s return! Our hope and expectation should match Paul’s, in that we should never ever be ashamed for trusting in Christ for all of our needs, our joys, and yes, our miracles.
“According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death.” (Phil 1:20).
The Old Testament prophet Jeremiah wrote what the Lord said, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” (Jer 29:11-13).
God thinks good thoughts about us; He expects us to pray to Him, seek Him, and search for Him with all of our hearts. Therefore, we can certainly expect great and wonderful things from Him and our prayers will be answered—Expect it!
Some of the last words in the Bible are from Jesus.
“He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.” (Rev 22:20-21).
Jesus is coming…Expect it!
I truly do continue to pray for each of you, and expect it to be well with your soul.
