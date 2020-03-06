In Matthew, chapter 18, we find Jesus preaching about forgiveness. The Apostle Peter asks him if he should forgive his brother seven times. Jesus replied, “I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven.” (Matt 18:22, KJV).
He goes on to demonstrate this law by describing a certain king who had loaned 10,000 talents to one of his servants. This king was ready to sell the servant for non-payment of debt—the modern day version would be taking them to court for a judgment. This particular servant got down on his knees and begged for leniency from the king. The king was so moved with compassion that he forgave him the entire debt owed, all 10,000 talents!
Then the story gets really interesting. The forgiven servant went out to a fellow servant who owed him a mere 100 pence. He grabbed him by the throat and demanded his money. The man got down on his knees and begged for leniency; however, the forgiven servant would not relinquish the debt but threw him in debtors’ prison. Well, as with today, people were watching and news spread rapidly. The other servants who had witnessed this event went straightway to the king and told him what they had seen and heard. Of course, the king was irate with this worthless display of humanity. He cast the servant to the worst debtors’ prison in the land to be tortured until his entire debt of 10,000 talents was paid—turn about is fair play.
Especially during hard economic times when one is experiencing financial hardships (whether it be loss of income, reduced work and income, slow business, or mounting expenses), we need to make sure we remember this story. For example, if you are given leniency with your banker for your payments; you can not go out and manhandle your debtors in demand of payments and think you are going to get away with it in the sight of God. There are not only trying times economically; there are times of trying for our spiritual goodwill also.
On the other hand, both servants owned up to their debts and communicated with their lenders. If we owe someone money, we should not avoid them or ignore the bill we owe. We should go to them directly (or respond quickly to their contact), explain our situation in detail, and ask for leniency in repayment or forgiveness of debt. We should beg in humbleness if need be. They entrusted a loan to us on the basis of our character, credit rating, or referral; and we owe them the better part of that character. If we do not ask, they are not obligated to help us.
Whether it be forgiveness of debts or of prior actions (like with Joseph and his brothers who sold him into slavery) in the Old Testament.
“So shall ye say unto Joseph, Forgive, I pray thee now, the trespass of thy brethren, and their sin; for they did unto thee evil: and now, we pray thee, forgive the trespass of the servants of the God of thy father. And Joseph wept when they spake unto him.” (Gen 50:17).
The Lord is watching, and His Word still stands true.
“For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.” (Matt 6:14).
The debts we forgive are minor compared to the debts we owe the Lord.
