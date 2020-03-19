Of the 63 times that we find “fear not” in the Bible, most of them come from the Lord or from an angel of the Lord. After God’s promise to Abram for a son; after Abram left his home and his family to follow God’s instructions; and after Abram had met with Melchizedek; the Lord spoke to Abram in a vision.
“After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.” (Gen 15:1, KJV).
He told Abram that he did not have to fear, because God Himself was his shield. God then changed Abram’s name to Abraham. God is not only our shield and our protector; but He is also our reward—and it is exceedingly great.
Abraham took these words as the truth from God. When Sarah gave birth to Isaac and became disgruntled with the presence of Hagar and Ishmael, she wanted Abraham to send them away. He asked the Lord for advice, because he relied on God’s guidance. The Lord assured Abraham that He would take care of Hagar and Ishmael, so he should appease Sarah. After this was done, Hagar became desolate in the wilderness with her son; she could not bear to watch him die; so she set him down and walked away.
“And God heard the voice of the lad; and the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said unto her, What aileth thee, Hagar? fear not; for God hath heard the voice of the lad where he is.” (Gen 21:17).
This was another confirmation of God’s fulfillment of His promise to Abraham. Abraham believed that every word from God was true, and it is true today also.
After Abraham’s death, Isaac (being brought up to believe God’s word) received his own confirmation from God. He received instructions from God that he should not go down to Egypt, but rather to dwell in the land God showed him. Each place God sent him, he dug a well to provide water. When he came to Beer-sheba, he received another confirmation from God.
“And the LORD appeared unto him the same night, and said, I am the God of Abraham thy father: fear not, for I am with thee, and will bless thee, and multiply thy seed for my servant Abraham's sake.” (Gen 26:24).
Again, God said to “fear not” because of the uncertain surroundings and the uncertainty of the future, but to trust in God. Only with trusting in God fully do the blessings from Him abound.
God confirmed His loyalty to Isaac’s son Jacob (Israel) also. When it came time to take the family down to Egypt, God told Israel to “fear not,” and not only that, but that Israel would get to see his beloved son Joseph, whom he thought had been dead for many years.
“And God spake unto Israel in the visions of the night, and said, Jacob, Jacob. And he said, Here am I. And he said, I am God, the God of thy father: fear not to go down into Egypt; for I will there make of thee a great nation: I will go down with thee into Egypt; and I will also surely bring thee up again: and Joseph shall put his hand upon thine eyes.” (Gen 46:2-4).
Throughout the Old Testament, angels of the Lord or the Lord’s prophets would tell people to “fear not” because God was on their side. We also have these examples even in the New Testament, to proclaim the coming of John the Baptist, and Jesus. The old priest Zacharias and his barren wife Elisabeth were to have a son in their old age. The wonderful news came from an angel. When Zacharias saw the angel of the Lord in the temple, he was filled with fear.
“And there appeared unto him an angel of the Lord standing on the right side of the altar of incense. And when Zacharias saw him, he was troubled, and fear fell upon him. But the angel said unto him, Fear not, Zacharias: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John.” (Luke 1:11-13).
The angel Gabriel came to speak to Mary, to let her know that she would conceive Jesus. His first words to her were “fear not.”
“And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God.” (Luke 1:30).
The angel of the Lord came to tell Joseph that he would be a step-father to Jesus.
“Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a public example, was minded to put her away privily. But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.” (Matt 1:19-20).
When our Christ Jesus was born, the entire host of heaven rejoiced, but the lowly shepherds were the ones who were visited by the angel of the Lord.
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” (Luke 2:8-10).
Even when the tomb of Jesus was found to be empty because He had risen from the dead, the first words from the angel to the women were “fear not.”
“His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow: And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matt 28:3-6).
Have you noticed yet that it was not the great leaders or the richest of the land who got a visit from God Himself or an angel of the Lord? It is those who just love God and are faithful to Him in their humble state. And the first thing they are told is to “fear not” about the situation, for God is taking care of them. Jesus tells us to “fear not” because we are so valuable to Him, and He is always our shield and our reward.
“Are not five sparrows sold for two farthings, and not one of them is forgotten before God? But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows. Also I say unto you, Whosoever shall confess me before men, him shall the Son of man also confess before the angels of God: But he that denieth me before men shall be denied before the angels of God.” (Luke 12:6-9).
Even in a time of world-wide crises such as this, we are to FEAR NOT, as long as we know Jesus as our Lord and Savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.