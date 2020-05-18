After Jesus was resurrected from the dead, He appeared to His disciples three different times. One of those times provides a multitude of lessons for our daily lives. Simon Peter, Thomas, Nathanael, the brothers James and John, and two other disciples were out fishing. They fished all night with no success. The next morning Jesus stood on the shore, but they did not know that it was Jesus.
“Then Jesus saith unto them, Children, have ye any meat? They answered him, No.” (John 21:5, KJV).
Here is where the first lesson of the story comes in. They had apparently not prayed over their venture and were having typical results, like we do when we try to go it alone. The answer to their problem was simple — they allowed themselves to be guided by the Master.
“And he said unto them, cast the next on the right side of the ship, and ye shall find. They cast therefore, and now they were not able to draw it for the multitude of fishes.” (21:6).
Since the disciples were in two separate boats, the other boat came over and helped them drag the catch to shore.
When we realize that everywhere we turn, things are not going as planned and nothing seems to be working, we need to go to the Lord in prayer and ask for His divine help. This second lesson of the story shows us that Jesus cares about our jobs and our attempts to earn a living. The disciples had gone back to their “day jobs” of fishing as a livelihood; after witnessing and performing so many miracles with Jesus, they still had not grasped the concept that Jesus cares “and wants to help” in every aspect of our lives. Nothing is too small to ask Him about. He is pleased when we want His opinion — even about the little things in life, and especially about the crisis’ in our lives.
The third lesson in the story is that Jesus is waiting for them on the shoreline when they get there. He had prepared them a meal.
“As soon then as they were come to land, they saw a fire of coals there, and fish laid thereon, and bread.” (21:9).
Can you imagine how good, how appetizing, how magnificent the taste of this meal prepared by Jesus tasted? Jesus had blessed bread and fishes before and multiplied them to feed the multitudes, but this was a cookout, grilled by the Master Chef. I dare say that it was the most delightful tasty meal ever prepared on this earth. All through Scripture, we find offerings of food made to God and His angels, but here we find Jesus serving up a meal on the beach, grilling out, for His beloved friends.
“Jesus saith unto them, Come and dine.” (15:12).
Can we imagine the conversation at this picnic? The race was won; Jesus had finished what God set before Him on the cross; He had risen from the dead; the disciples had gotten over the shock of Him being alive. Joyful laughter must have resounded throughout the area as they shared the blessed meal together. This third lesson is that when we keep the faith through the hard times, even though Jesus has helped us through every step of the way and been by our side, He still wants us to take the time to rest, eat a good meal, and talk about Him with those around us.
With all of the changes going on around us and in our lives, Jesus wants us to ask Him for guidance. He also wants us to listen and obey His voice, because in doing so, He will provide the harvest. Two verses provide an assured promise of a harvest when we set our eyes on the Lord and trust in Him, especially during hard times.
“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” (Psa 126:5).
“And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Gal 6:9).
I continue to keep you in my prayers! Stay safe!
