We find “honey” in the Scriptures over 56 times — from Genesis to Revelation, the term is used as one of God’s many blessings on His people.
In Genesis, Jacob/Israel sent a little honey with his sons to the land of Egypt, along with his youngest son Benjamin, to possibly buy favor from the leader (not realizing it was his other beloved son, Joseph).
“And their father Israel said unto them, If it must be so now, do this; take of the best fruits in the land in your vessels, and carry down the man a present, a little balm, and a little honey, spices, and myrrh, nuts, and almonds.” (Gen 43:11, KJV).
Israel and his family later followed to the land of Egypt, and as time progressed, they were oppressed and heavily burdened by the new Pharaoh. God heard their cries and promised to deliver them to a land of milk and honey.
“And I have said, I will bring you up out of the affliction of Egypt unto the land of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, unto a land flowing with milk and honey.” (Ex 3:17).
After Moses led the people out of Egypt through God’s great miracles, it was time for the people to begin honoring the Sabbath.
“See, for that the LORD hath given you the sabbath, therefore he giveth you on the sixth day the bread of two days; abide ye every man in his place, let no man go out of his place on the seventh day. So the people rested on the seventh day. And the house of Israel called the name thereof Manna: and it was like coriander seed, white; and the taste of it was like wafers made with honey.” (Ex 16:29-31).
As always, with obedience to God comes His favor and the sweetness of honey blessings. Honey was not to be burnt on the sacrificial altars in the Old Testament, as is found Lev 2:11.
The Promised Land was described as a land of milk and honey.
“But I have said unto you, Ye shall inherit their land, and I will give it unto you to possess it, a land that floweth with milk and honey: I am the Lord your God, which have separated you from other people.” (Lev 20:24).
This meant that the land would not be a desert or desolated land; it would be a fruitful and plush land which would easily support cattle (for milk), vineyards and trees (for bee to make honey). The Israelites indeed came into the bountiful land, as Moses says, “For the Lord thy God bringeth thee into a good land, a land of brooks of water, of fountains and depths that spring out of valleys and hills; A land of wheat, and barley, and vines, and fig trees, and pomegranates; a land of oil olive, and honey; A land wherein thou shalt eat bread without scarceness, thou shalt not lack any thing in it; a land whose stones are iron, and out of whose hills thou mayest dig brass. When thou hast eaten and art full, then thou shalt bless the Lord thy God for the good land which he hath given thee.” (Deut 8:7-10).
Now Samson, as a young man, saw this woman in Timnath of the Philistines and wanted to marry her, even though his parents disapproved. They did not know that God was using this woman to bring judgment against the Philistines.
“And after a time he returned to take her, and he turned aside to see the carcase of the lion: and, behold, there was a swarm of bees and honey in the carcase of the lion. And he took thereof in his hands, and went on eating, and came to his father and mother, and he gave them, and they did eat: but he told not them that he had taken the honey out of the carcase of the lion.” (Judg 14:8-9).
He challenged the men of the city with a riddle and made a wager with them.
“And he said unto them, Out of the eater came forth meat, and out of the strong came forth sweetness. And they could not in three days expound the riddle.” (Judg 14:14).
His new wife cried and cried until he gave her the answer to the riddle, and then she told it to her kinfolk.
“And the men of the city said unto him on the seventh day before the sun went down, What is sweeter than honey? And what is stronger than a lion? And he said unto them, If ye had not plowed with my heifer, ye had not found out my riddle.” (Judg 14:18).
Psalms 119:103 states that the Word of God is sweeter than honey.
“How sweet are thy words unto my taste! yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth!” In the love story in the Song of Solomon, the sweetheart’s lips are compared to the sweetness of honey. “Thy lips, O my spouse, drop as the honeycomb: honey and milk are under thy tongue; and the smell of thy garments is like the smell of Lebanon.” (SS 4:11).
We remember that John the Baptist ate locusts and honey.
“And the same John had his raiment of camel’s hair, and a leathern girdle about his loins; and his meat was locusts and wild honey.” (Matt 3:4). But did you know that Isaiah prophesied that Jesus would eat butter and honey? “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil, and choose the good.” (Isa 7:14-15).
Honey is good for our health, it is one of God’s miracles of creation, it was included in His promises, it was eaten by John the Baptist and Jesus Christ, and it represents the sweetness of His Holy Word. Have a bit of honey and thank God for His uncountable blessings today.
