What if Christ had been crucified the day after He was baptized? We would not have the words He spoke and the things He wanted us to learn. Our Gospels would be a pamphlet, rather than books to delve into.
His mother knew that He was filled with the Holy Spirit and could perform any miracle that He wished to, and tried to prompt Him to show His powers. But He was not sent by her, He was sent by the Father.
“And when they wanted wine, the mother of Jesus saith unto him, They have no wine. Jesus saith unto her, Woman, what have I to do with thee? Mine hour is not yet come.” (John 2:3-4, KJV).
His disciples also had seen the mighty works He could do, and they also tried to get Him to show His powers.
“Now the Jews’ feast of tabernacles was at hand. His brethren therefore said unto him, Depart hence, and go into Judaea, that thy disciples also may see the works that thou doest. For there is no man that doeth any thing in secret, and he himself seeketh to be known openly. If thou do these things, show thyself to the world. For neither did his brethren believe in him.”
“Then Jesus said unto them, My time is not yet come: but your time is always ready. The world cannot hate you; but me it hateth, because I testify of it, that the works thereof are evil. Go ye up unto this feast: I go not up yet unto this feast; for my time is not yet full come.” (John 7:2-8).
Even His persecutors knew His powers and intended to provoke Him into action. “Then cried Jesus in the temple as he taught, saying, Ye both know me, and ye know whence I am: and I am not come of myself, but he that sent me is true, whom ye know not. But I know him: for I am from him, and he hath sent me. Then they sought to take him: but no man laid hands on him, because his hour was not yet come.” (John 7:28-30).
We know from the Scriptures that we are to wait upon the Lord, and that our patience is pleasing unto Him, but we rarely use the example Jesus Himself set before us. He taught us that even He — the Only Begotten Son of God — was to follow the will of God the Father and not act until the appointed time.
How much more so should we wait until God’s appointed time before we act? We are to be prepared; we are to be much in prayer and Bible study; and we are to follow His will, rather than our own. We are to look at our own lives and do our very best in every endeavor, for we may very well be — and most likely are — in the midst of training for what God has in His wonderful plan for us. Practice, hard work, and patience keep us ready to act when God tells us to. Then the awaited blessing is all the more precious.
We are also to have patience with others as they come to know the Lord Jesus. In the parable of the good seed, Jesus explained that, “But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.” (Luke 8:15). God changes hearts and He changes lives, bringing more and more sheep into the fold.
God created us in His image and through Christ, we are His children.
“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” (I Peter 5:6-7).
His wisdom is endless and what better way to honor Him and glorify Him with our lives than to patiently abide by His timing — for His timing is perfect.
