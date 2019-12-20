Most of us have had at least one feast during this holy time of celebration. Let us remember that a feast (in and of itself) can be holy as well. In the Old Testament, when travelers came along, it was the duty of an honorable man to provide a feast for the travelers—to bring out the best food for company. Even though Lot was living in Sodom amongst evil people, he remembered his duty to be righteous when the travelers came along (not knowing they were angels of the Lord).
“And he pressed upon them greatly; and they turned in unto him, and entered into his house; and he made them a feast, and did bake unleavened bread, and they did eat.” (Gen 19:3, KJV).
Feasts were also times of celebration in the Old Testament times.
“And the child grew, and was weaned: and Abraham made a great feast the same day that Isaac was weaned.” (Gen 21:8).
The most important of all feasts was the Feast of the Passover, which began for the Israelites the night they were freed from Egyptian slavery.
God told Moses that he should ready the people for the Passover because that night He would smite the Egyptians, but for those who observed the Passover, He would save them.
“And this day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the LORD throughout your generations; ye shall keep it a feast by an ordinance for ever.” (Ex 12:14).
Later when God set up the Commandments and Statutes for the people to follow through Moses, He wanted at least three definite feasts unto Himself each and every year.
“Three times thou shalt keep a feast unto me in the year. Thou shalt keep the feast of unleavened bread: (thou shalt eat unleavened bread seven days, as I commanded thee, in the time appointed of the month Abib; for in it thou camest out from Egypt: and none shall appear before me empty:) And the feast of harvest, the firstfruits of thy labours, which thou hast sown in the field: and the feast of ingathering, which is in the end of the year, when thou hast gathered in thy labours out of the field.” (Ex 23:14-16).
Jesus also observed these three feast days during His time on earth. He was brought up in the Jewish tradition by Mary and Joseph.
“And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him. Now his parents went to Jerusalem every year at the feast of the passover. And when he was twelve years old, they went up to Jerusalem after the custom of the feast.” (Luke 2:40-42).
When He became an adult, He continued to follow the feast traditions to honor His Father above.
“And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God. Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil? He spake of Judas Iscariot the son of Simon: for he it was that should betray him, being one of the twelve. After these things Jesus walked in Galilee: for he would not walk in Jewry, because the Jews sought to kill him. Now the Jews' feast of tabernacles was at hand.” (John 6:69-7:2).
Later, “And it was at Jerusalem the feast of the dedication, and it was winter. And Jesus walked in the temple in Solomon's porch.” (John 10:22-23). And, of course, He kept the Passover, “Now the first day of the feast of unleavened bread the disciples came to Jesus, saying unto him, Where wilt thou that we prepare for thee to eat the passover?” (Matt 26:17).
Our Christian calendar continues the three main feasts per year tradition. We too keep the Passover (observing Good Friday), our Thanksgiving is akin to the feast of the harvest (whereby we give thanks for our harvests of blessings), and we gather at Christmas time to observe our Lord’s birth (nearing year’s end). As we gather for our feasts throughout the upcoming year, let us remember that God intended for us to gather together in His Name, at least three times per year, to honor and glorify who He is and what He does for us.
Paul said, “Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.” (I Cor 5:8).
Let us live lives that are pleasing to God, be peacemakers, and glorify His name each day.
